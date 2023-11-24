Save up to 90% off on top fashion brands, from Lululemon, Aritzia, Madewell and more

It's that time of year again! You might see Black Friday deals as your opportunity to save on holiday gifts. But it also could be your chance to restock on essentials or find something new for you. And with seasonal events around the corner, you might as well find a little black dress or a sparkling red number to wear for the occasion!

Some of the biggest discounts during Black Friday 2023 are those in the fashion retail space, and we just so happen to find some of the best deals available so far. All of your favorite retailers and brands, including Reformation, Everlane, DSW, Old Navy, Anthropologie and Amazon are offering discounts of up to 90% off.

Throughout the Black Friday sales, we will continuously update the discounts throughout the day. Plus, for even more ways to save on Black Friday and beyond, download our coupon extension, Shop TODAY Savings to score deals on over 40,000 retailers and get TODAY-exclusive deals.

Keep reading to discover the best Black Friday 2023 deals in apparel, footwear and accessories.

Clothing deals | Jewelry deals | Accessory deals | All of our Black Friday deals 2023 coverage

Black Friday 2023 clothing deals

Get in the holiday spirit with these cozy pajama pants from Old Navy. There are 13 different colors and nine sizes to choose from in this style. Also, you can mix and match with their waffle knit pajama top.

Need a denim revamp? This pair from Gap features a stretchy and soft material, ideal for moving around with ease. You can get this for less than $25 during Amazon's Black Friday sale.

Looking for extra support? Shapellx offers shapewear and bodysuits that will cinch your body. The brand has gone viral on TikTok for its quality and sculpting features, but the best part is that they offer plus sizes up to 4X.

You get an extra $15 off sitewide for orders of $100 or more with code BC15.

There's nothing comfier than a sweater dress when the weather gets chilly. Lulus is offering deals up to 70% off for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, plus this is a must-have style to add to your fall wardrobe.

If you Adoore the Scandinavian style, look no further. This top mixes masculine and feminine silhouettes with flared sleeves and padded shoulders. It's just one of many options that are on sale for Black Friday, which range from 15% to 70%.

Shopping for denim can be complicated because of the endless washes, designs and lengths to choose from. But with Good American's Black Friday sale, you can finally stock up on styles you've been eyeing. Using the code BF30, you can receive 30% off your order. Plus, sales styles will receive an extra 50% off from Nov. 24-28

Shop all of your basics and winter essentials during Reformation's Black Friday sale, where they'll be offering 25% off their site until Nov. 27. We especially love the sparkle in this knit top, which might give you inspiration on what to wear for whatever New Year's Eve soiree you're invited to.

Anthropologie has a 30% off sale across their site (that includes home!), with an extra 50% off sales styles. This includes the dress above, which was originally retailed at $170, but with the double discounts, it's just under $40. Consider that a steal!

Shop for her, him or you at Everlane's major Black Friday sale. On select styles, including the one above, you can get up to 50% off. Some shoes and accessories are also discounted.

Looking for the right pair of jeans? This one from Madewell comes in six different washes and features a classic silhouette to pair with button-down shirts, bodysuits and T-shirts. Score 50% off on your purchase until Nov. 27.

Get yourself a sweater that has a little bit of oomph, such as this relaxed collared sweater. Until Nov. 27, receive 30% off Sanctuary Clothing's inventory with code TGIBF30.

You'll want a dress that you can wear season to season, which is why we suggest grabbing this wrapped long-sleeved dress from Aritzia during their sale. Until Nov. 27, you can get some of your favorites for up to 50% off (excludes Super Puffs).

Lululemon is having major markdowns during Cyber Week on various products, collections and more, such as this tank top. It's made from soft modal fabric, and is designed to be a tight fit. Stock up for yourself or for someone special.

Starting today, you can shop Alo Yoga for 30% off sitewide, along with free returns if you change your mind. Any previously marked-down styles are now up to 70% off, with more styles often being added. You'll want to get to these deals quickly before they're gone.

You can withstand really low temperatures with Orolay's winter jacket. This style features 700+ premium duck fill and roomy pockets to keep your essentials within reach. It's a must-have for all your winter activities, plus customers rave about how warm this jacket is.

Black Friday 2023 jewelry deals

You can get 40% off on your favorite earrings, necklaces and bracelets from Banter. If you're looking to match your dainty jewelry collection, this stud adds a delicate aesthetic to your ear lobe.

Baublebar's initial necklace is on sale for 30% off and is the perfect stocking stuffer for the holidays. You can layer it with your other gold accessories and is a great statement piece to keep in your jewelry box.

Add personality to your jewelry box with this nameplate necklace. You can choose between three fonts and customize the text. The brand is having a sale of 90% off sitewide.

Affordable jewelry? Yes, please! Splurge on earrings to wear for your next holiday dinner, or perhaps a necklace that will complement them. Regardless of what you decide to purchase, Ettika is offering 25% off everything with the code BFCM25. But the more you spend, the more you save, as long as you use the codes below.

More Ettika Black Friday discounts:

30% off $100+ with code BFCM30

35% off $200+ with code BFCM35

Black Friday 2023 accessory deals

Belt bags are the ultimate comfort meets functionality, and this one from Baggallini has two zipper compartments to fit all your essentials. Plus, it's the perfect companion for traveling and running errands. The brand is offering up to 35% off on its timeless pieces.

Stay warm and cozy during your runs and errands with this wool sneaker from Allbirds. The brand is having a Black Friday sale on different colorways and is a great pair for all-day wear. Especially when the weather gets chilly.

Looking for a winter boot to survive the cold season? This pair from Sorel is great for everyday wear and features a thick wedge heel that feels comfortable and supportive. The brand is offering sales up to 50% off.

Blundstone is marking nearly all styles from their site up to $55 off from Nov. 23 through Cyber Monday. Upgrade your footwear collection with these Chelsea boots. Plus, this brand is size-inclusive (with styles up to 11) and the style comes in eight different colors.

Exclusive to DSW only, the footwear and accessories retailer is offering a 30% off Black Friday sale on everything. But from Nov. 25 to 26, they will be offering 40% off boots, such as the one above. If you miss either of those discounts, DSW will be offering a 35% off deal from Nov. 27 to 28.

Consider this your sign to stock up on your winter boots. From Nov, 24 to 26, Timberland will be discounting their collection by 30% (exclusions apply), for men, women and kids.

Not every handbag needs to have a hefty price tag to be trendy and affordable. Case in point: This one from JW Pei. During the Black Friday deals, the brand will have select styles for 15% to 20% off. This sale will run on Amazon only.

Just because winter is near, it doesn't mean you still can't shop for heels, especially when they're on sale. This low pump is one of the brand's bestselling shoes on Amazon, with over 10,000 five-star reviews to back it up. During Black Friday, Dream Pairs will have discounts up to 45% off until Dec. 3.

Keep your feet cozy with this pair of ankle boots that combine comfort and style. It features faux fur and a suede material with a sturdy wedge heel for snowy days. Plus, you can score 25% off all styles for Black Friday.