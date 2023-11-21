From Target, Ulta, Walmart and more, shop these Black Friday deals all under $25

Shopping Black Friday deals on a budget? We've got you covered. From matching family pajamas starting at $10 to beauty essentials for 50% off, finishing your holiday shopping list or stocking up for yourself has never been more affordable.

With picks starting at $4, these are the best deals in beauty, tech, clothing and home goods.

With picks starting at $4, these are the best deals in beauty, tech, clothing and home goods.

Black Friday beauty deals under $25

The only bags you’ll want this holiday season are the ones with gifts inside. Erase dark circles with this multi-use concealer that is available in a variety of shades to match your skin tone.

If you're searching for more stocking stuffers, or want to update your palette before the holiday season, this neutral-toned one from Morphe includes nine shimmery and solid shades.

Score 50% off this "cult-classic," according to the brand. This product earned "best leave-in" during Shop TODAY's Beauty Awards, targeting dry hair needs.

A little bit goes a long way, whether you're using it to battle frizz that often comes with winter weather, or to nourish dry hair.

Black Friday Tech Deals Under $25

A truly affordable gift considering you get thousands of hours of streaming with it, live TV options and more, you can also access music, local stations and control it all with your voice, thanks to the Amazon Alexa enabled feature.

Now 50% off, simply plug the HDMI addition into your television, log-in to your accounts and you're good to go.

For affordable earbuds, Walmart has got you covered. Only $25, (and even cheaper on the shopping holiday), these earbuds can last for over 30 hours off of a singular charge. With three different modes, such as "Bass boost," "JLab Signature" sound and the "Balanced" option for podcasts and audiobooks, they're also available in a wide range of colors.

Traveling this holiday season? Be fully equipped with a new set of headphones, that will allow you to tune-in when flying, or tune out others when on a long road trip.

A 2-hour charge sustains these headphones for 40 hours of listening, whether you're streaming music or the latest movies. Available in four colors, they even fold down to fit in any carry-on or personal item.

Black Friday clothing deals under $25

For less than $4, layer with this short sleeved crop top from Target, that's available in sizes XS-4X and in a wide range of neutral colors, from sage green to light gray.

With pajamas starting at $10, outfit the entire family this holiday season. Featuring a festive design including Santa, snowmen, stockings and a Christmas tree, these polyester pj's include a onesie for infants and a long-sleeve and jogger set for older children and the adults.

These high-waisted cargos are giving throwback vibes to the ‘90s. These trendy pants have a flattering fit and feature a zipper and button closure to adjust to your specific body type.

All eyes will be on you this holiday season in these round-toe riding boots. These block heel boots feature a rubber sole, inner ankle zipper closure and jersey fabric lining.

Home deals under $25

Hosting for the holidays? Stock up on extra bath towels thanks to Target, whose having a sale on tens of towels in a variety of sizes.

For less than $10, you and your guests can towel off with this "thick" towel that reviewers love because they're "plush," "absorbent" and "great quality." Plus, they come with a hanging loop so they can easily dry off or go over a hook when not in use.

This set of three silicone baking mats makes messes in the kitchen easier to manage. Rather than having to dirty and clean a slew of baking sheets, place one of these mats on top and wash it after. Warm, soapy water remedies any oil stains or burnt cookie crumbs and these sheets are a sustainable solution for parchment paper as well.

This 10-piece cutlery set is sure to make a splash in your kitchen with the bright colors. These ceramic knives feature a contour handle, making the blade easier to maneuver while slicing your apples or chopping your onions.