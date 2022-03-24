This article is part of our Best Product Reviews series , a collaboration with Consumer Reports . Both brands are editorially independent. When you buy through our links, we both earn a commission. Learn more .

With the temperatures soaring this summer and the AC cranking, chances are that fresh air hasn’t been circulating much in your home. And that could mean a higher concentration of dust and particulate matter floating around.

“The best air purifiers we’ve tested are able to remove small particles from your air whether at high or low speed,” says Misha Kollontai, who oversees the testing of air purifiers at Consumer Reports. “They are able to do so at a relatively low noise level, which is great since they are operating around the clock.”

On the flip side, Kollontai says that the worst air purifiers in our ratings struggle to clean the air at both low and high speeds, adding, “Oftentimes, poor performance in removing particles like smoke and dust is accompanied by a lot of noise, which can be bothersome in a living area.”

To test air purifiers, we inject smoke and dust particles into a sealed chamber and measure how well each model removes particles between 0.1 and 1 micron. (Human hair has a diameter of 100 microns.) We use a particle counter to measure the change in particle concentration as the air purifier runs for 15 minutes at the highest speed, and then at a lower speed. And because these run day and night, we measure noise levels, in decibels, at every speed, and calculate annual operating costs for filter replacements and energy use to run the machine 24 hours a day.

The best air purifiers in our comprehensive ratings earn an Excellent or Very Good rating for particle reduction at a low speed while keeping noise to a minimum. (They all aced the high-speed test, as did many models.)

Here’s a closer look at the five top-scoring air purifiers we’ve tested (in alphabetical order), followed by the three worst.

Best Air Purifiers

CR’s take: The Alen BreatheSmart 75i Pure proves to be top-notch at capturing and removing dust and smoke while running at both high and low levels, earning an Excellent score on both tests. Holding a conversation or getting work done while the unit runs should be easy enough. The model receives a Good score for noise levels on high and low speeds. Another reason this model receives high marks? Its energy and operating costs, including filter replacements, run roughly $140 annually, which is significantly less than the other standout models on the list. And it covers up to 1,300 square feet, which is much more than the others highlighted here.

CR’s take: The reasonably priced Blueair Blue Pure 211+ is 1 of only 4 portable air purifiers that receives an Excellent rating for particle removal at both high- and low-speed settings in CR’s tests. Plus, it has a machine-washable fabric prefilter for capturing larger particles (like pet hair) that can prolong the life of the main filter. It’s designed for floor use in a large room. But there are a couple of caveats. Expect some noise when the unit is running at high speed; it gets a below-average score on that test. You’ll also have to shell out about $200 each year for energy and operating costs.

CR’s take: Man, can this machine clear a room! It’s 1 of only 4 models that earn Excellent scores for particle removal at both the high- and low-speed settings. The Blueair Classic 605 is pretty quiet at low speeds but downright noisy on high speed—though it will clean a room quickly at that setting. Filter replacements and energy use will set you back around $260 per year. The machine weighs a hefty 30 pounds but has casters that make it easy to cart from room to room. Its claimed capacity is a room of 775 square feet.

CR’s take: The portable Blueair Protect 7470i has a filter indicator (to alert you when you need to change/clean the filter), a dirt sensor, and three speeds. On its highest setting, it receives an Excellent score for removing dust, pollen, and smoke, but it does generate a bit of noise. It runs more quietly on its lower setting, for which it receives a Very Good score for clearing particles. This model is designed for floor or tabletop use in a space that’s about 420 square feet, and it costs about $140 a year to maintain.

CR’s take: The Samsung Cube Stack earns Excellent scores for particle removal at both the high- and low-speed settings. It's actually two Samsung Cube models placed one on top of the other to produce a much stronger cleaning machine. To get the desired effect, it requires the purchase of two individual units, making it the most expensive air purifier in our ratings. It’s also not as quiet as the top-rated model, and its annual cost is around $209 for filters and energy use. Test engineers found the stack to be best suited for large rooms, and given that it weighs just over 49 pounds, it’s best to keep it stationary. An indicator light will flash when it’s time to change the filter, and its functions can be controlled by an app.

Worst Air Purifiers

CR’s take: The Crane EE-5073 doesn’t deliver on an air purifier’s basic premise: to help sanitize the air of harmful pollutants. Designed for use in rooms of up to 150 square feet, it earns Poor ratings for dust, pollen, and smoke removal on both high and low speeds. That makes it one of the worst-performing air purifiers that CR has tested. Not to mention it isn’t Energy Star certified, so it’s less energy-efficient compared with qualified air purifiers. It’s relatively quiet and has an inexpensive annual operating cost of $39, but these seem like moot points given the model’s ineffectiveness.

CR’s take: The Lasko HF11200 earns Poor ratings at removing dust, smoke, and pollen at its highest and lowest speeds, which means it fails to live up to the most basic requirement for a portable air purifier. In addition, it lacks a filter indicator, so you’ll have to keep track of when it’s time to change the main filter. And it’s not Energy Star certified, which means it’s less energy-efficient than qualified air purifiers. It doesn’t produce much noise and it’s pretty easy to operate, but it has an annual cost of $105. This model is designed for smaller rooms.

CR’s take: This is a case of “you get what you pay for.” The lowest-ranking air purifier in our ratings happens to carry the lowest retail price. Pure Enrichment claims that the Pure Zone Mini 2-in-1 removes close to 98 percent of dust and smoke, but when put to the test, the unit fails to live up to that. It earns a Poor rating for dust and smoke removal on both the lowest and highest settings. The Mini 2-in-1 is portable and rechargeable, which is convenient. That means it can be turned on in your car or on a plane, as demonstrated on the product’s website. This helps the machine earn an Excellent rating for energy output. It also has the lowest operating cost—$29 annually—of all the air purifiers on our list.

