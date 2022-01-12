This article is part of our Best Product Reviews series , a collaboration with Consumer Reports . Both brands are editorially independent. When you buy through our links, we both earn a commission. Learn more .

Traditionally, agitator washers were the no-frills station wagons of the laundry aisle, while high-efficiency top-loaders and front loaders, respectively, raced in the muscle car and luxury lanes—loaded with shiny, sleek designs and advanced technology. So why are agitators always more popular than those other eye-candy washing machines? Let’s pop the hood on that.

Agitator washing machines are often your least expensive option and cycle faster than other washer types. The downside? Performance. In Consumer Reports’ tests, most agitator washers don’t clean as well as HE top-loaders—the type without an agitator—or front-load washers. And until recent years, they washed fewer clothes per load. They can also be water hogs, typically using 20 gallons or more per load.

To make agitators more appealing, manufacturers have begun to tweak the machines to be more like feature-rich HE top-loaders and front-loaders. That’s why you’ll see agitator top-loaders in our ratings that have stylish details, such as a stainless steel look and a glass lid. Some now have jumbo capacities, so you can do more laundry at once.

All that drives up the price of the models, undercutting an agitator’s biggest selling point. At the same time, prices on other washer types have come down. Like cars, washers are highly competitive machines.

CR members can read on for ratings and reviews of six impressive agitator top-loaders in our ratings, along with three to skip. LG and Samsung agitators rank high, though they’re too new to this category for us to rate them for predicted reliability and owner satisfaction. If you’re wondering if this particular type of machine is right for you, read about the five things you need to know about top-load agitator machines, and to learn about other options, check out our washing machine buying guide. As you’re shopping, double-check to make sure you can fit the new machine in your space (and through doors) by noting the dimensions in our washing machine ratings.

6 Impressive Agitator Top-Loaders From CR's Tests

CR’s take: The LG WT7405CW is the top-rated top-load agitator in our ratings. Its 85-minute wash cycle requires patience, and it’s kind of rough on fabrics, so you may want to consider the delicate cycle with your best threads. But it’ll clean your clothes effectively, rating Excellent for water and energy efficiency, and Very Good for washing performance. Check your space because this washer’s measurements differ slightly from standard models. It stands at 44.5 inches tall, 27.5 inches wide, and 28.5 inches deep.

CR take: The recommended LG WT7005CW has you covered. A CR Best Buy, it earns a Very Good rating for water efficiency, energy efficiency, and washing performance. It’s not very gentle on your clothes, but it will get them clean. Wash time is 70 minutes. For vibration, this model receives an Excellent score (you’ll barely notice it’s running). It features auto temperature control, an auto detergent and bleach dispenser, and a deep-fill option. With a claimed capacity of 4.3 cubic feet, the 27-inch-wide washer will easily fit in standard laundry areas.

CR’s take: LG’s first agitator top-loader, the LG WT7305CW, is a winner in so many ways. Washing and water efficiency are top-notch. It’s also highly energy-efficient; though its wash time is relatively long (70 minutes), it extracts more water from clothes, which makes for shorter drying times. With a fairly roomy claimed capacity of 4.8 cubic feet, it can handle relatively large loads, including a king-sized comforter. It’s not the quietest machine, though, and its gentleness rating is only Fair. If the price is too steep, try this inflation buster: the LG WT7155CW, an untested yet highly rated CR Best Buy model we expect to perform similarly for $250 less.

CR’s take: The Samsung WA51A5505AW tackles big loads—its claimed capacity is 5.1 cubic feet—within a standard 27-inch width. Though its 90-minute wash cycle is long, it’s an excellent cleaner that’s energy- and water-efficient. But like most agitator washers, it’s rough on fabrics, so it’s best to separate clothes by type (cottons, delicates, denims, etc.) and choose wash cycles accordingly to preserve your clothes a little longer.

CR’s take: If deep cleaning is your top priority, you may think twice about the Samsung WA44A3205AW. But the price is right. While its washing performance and fabric gentleness are only middle-of-the-road, this Samsung still earns a Very Good rating overall and is designated a CR Best Buy. That’s mostly because of its attractive price, an Excellent score for vibration, and Very Good marks for water efficiency, energy efficiency, and noise—meaning it’s pretty quiet. An eco-friendly Green Choice model, this sleek white washer has 4.4 cubic feet of claimed capacity and a cycle time of 70 minutes. It features auto temperature control, an auto detergent dispenser, and a stainless steel tub.

CR’s take: The GE Profile PTW705BSTWS scores only Good on predicted reliability and water efficiency, but its washing performance is Excellent. It also offers Very Good energy efficiency and an Excellent vibration score. Available in white, this model has a 105-minute wash cycle, but its 5.3-cubic-foot capacity means you can save some time by washing bigger loads. The trade-offs: It’s noisy, and like most top-load agitators, it’s rough on fabrics. If noise and water efficiency are more important to you, for the same price you can invest in the smaller, quieter, water-conserving Samsung WA49B5205AW, a 4.9-cubic-foot washer with an 80-minute wash cycle. Both are Energy Star certified, but the GE has WiFi access.

3 Worst Agitator Top-Loaders

These three agitator top-loaders rank lowest of all washers we’ve tested.

CR’s take: Although gentle on fabrics, the Kenmore 20232 earns Poor water-efficiency ratings and mediocre washing-performance scores on CR’s tests. Don’t like waiting around for a long wash cycle? The machine has an average cycle time of 70 minutes, substantially longer than most top-loaders.

CR’s take: The price is appealing, but this Amana NTW4516FW earns a Poor rating for water efficiency. It used 25.5 gallons to wash our test load, and many of the stains on our test swatches remained after washing.

CR’s take: This Maytag Commercial MVWP576KW washes clothes gently and quickly, with just a 30-minute cycle and a claimed capacity of 3.5 cubic feet. It’s also energy-efficient and barely vibrates. The problem: A washer is designed to clean clothes, and this one isn’t up to the task, receiving a Poor rating. It’s also a water guzzler and noisy, earning only Fair marks in both areas. These tested deficits are why it’s the lowest-rated top-load agitator in our ratings by far. We can’t recommend this model.

Consumer Reports is an independent, nonprofit organization that works side by side with consumers to create a fairer, safer, and healthier world. CR does not endorse products or services, and does not accept advertising. Copyright © 2022, Consumer Reports, Inc.