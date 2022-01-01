This article is part of our Best Product Reviews series, a collaboration with Consumer Reports. Shop TODAY and Consumer Reports are editorially independent. If you purchase something through our links, we both earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY and Consumer Reports .

Your favorite playlist will sound a lot better when played through speakers that you love. But the best speakers aren’t the same for every listener. You might want a versatile multiroom system that fills your home with music from basement to attic. Or perhaps you’d prefer a rugged and waterproof portable you can take to the park. And for many of us, audio nirvana is a wireless speaker that couples benchmark sound quality with a reasonable price.

Whether you prefer Frank Sinatra or Bruno Mars, you’ve never had more or better choices in wireless speakers.

And, unlike many other products—say, laptops and phones—great speakers don’t become outmoded quickly. Find a speaker that sounds great now and it should continue to satisfy you for years into the future.

Below are five impressive models, each ideal for a specific use or a particular listener.

Consumer Reports buys our test samples the same way you do, through regular retail channels. Then we put the speakers through a rigorous standardized evaluation program in a dedicated lab with trained testers. We review them for ease of use and versatility, but most of all for sound quality, listening to each speaker using the same variety of music in the same specially designed listening room, and comparing them to reference models.

Best-Sounding Wireless Speaker

Speakers are all about sound. That’s why our testing protocol places more emphasis on sound quality than any other single factor. And two different-but-similar Edifier models sound better than all other wireless speakers in our ratings (available to CR members).

The Edifier S1000MKII, a reasonably priced Bluetooth speaker system that’s sold in a stereo pair, excels sonically. It features smooth trebles that aren’t jarring but still lets you hear the delicate shimmer of a cymbal. Its musical low frequencies allow you to differentiate between an acoustic doghouse bass and a Fender Jazz bass cranking through an Ampeg amp. The all-important midrange, where most vocals and solo instruments live, is free of the distortions and colorations that can make lesser speakers tiring to listen to after a while.

And with its classic stereo configuration, the Edifier provides a truly convincing illusion that the musicians are in the room with you. Want to hear for yourself? Listen to Pink Floyd’s epic “Dark Side of the Moon” on the model.

The MKII is a close cousin—and possible successor—to the highly rated S1000DB, which sounds almost identical, according to our testers. The two models are also very similar in size and appearance, but a new and much-improved remote control makes the MKII easier to use and bumps its Overall Score just a bit.

Note that the S1000DB is still available through Edifier and from a few retailers for around the same price as the newer MKII. The older model could be a decent buy if the price drops significantly, but unless you’re getting a discount, make sure you’re buying the newer, higher-rated model with the superior remote.

The Edifiers don’t offer multiroom functionality, unlike models from Sonos and Denon, but they do provide a full array of connections. Most of all, they are likely to impress you for years to come with stellar sound.

Best Multiroom Speaker

The Sonos Five sounds great, but just as important, it plays well with others . . . as long as those others are Sonos-compatible speakers.

Almost identical in sound and functionality to the manufacturer’s venerable Play:5, the Sonos Five is a large stereo speaker in a single enclosure. Its powerful bass, shimmering trebles, and sparkling clear midrange earn it a spot near the very top of our sound quality rankings. If you’re willing to spend $1,000 to pair two Fives in stereo, the sound quality jumps a notch, to our highest ranking, a distinction shared with the Edifier S1000MKII and S1000DB.

And the Sonos Five has the flexibility to allow you to take that superb sound throughout your home. You can link a Five with any other Sonos-compatible device—from a Sonos sound bar to a portable Move or Roam smart speaker or even an inexpensive Sonos-compatible speaker from Ikea—to form a flexible multiroom system.

That allows you to control the tracks and the volume from your smartphone app, which means you can play Lorde in the family room, stream NPR in the kitchen, and pipe Al Green into the bedroom all with the touch of a finger. Note, however, that like the company’s other home models, the Sonos Five is Wi-Fi only, with no Bluetooth streaming.

Best-Sounding Portable Speaker

If you’re looking for a great-sounding speaker that can be moved as needed, including outdoors, but doesn’t have to fit in a backpack, Ultimate Ears’ Hyperboom is likely to serve you well.

Our testers commend its robust bass and clean midrange, and report that it’s plenty loud indoors or out. They also find its large controls to be easy to use, which helps it earn good grades for versatility. The Hyperboom features an optical input, so it can double as a TV sound bar or upgrade the sound of a game console.

The vertically oriented design doesn’t take up much space on a table or shelf, and the subdued styling allows it to blend in better than most portables when you take the speaker indoors. If you’d prefer a model that’s easier to carry around, you might consider the more portable JBL Boombox 2.

Ultimate Ears claims an IPX4 water-resistance rating for the Hyperboom, which means that it’s splashproof and spillproof, but it isn’t designed to stand up to a full-fledged dunking.

Most Versatile Wireless Speaker

Remember that thing called a radio? A box that allowed you listen to the news or sports talk, not to mention your favorite DJ playing tunes destined to become classics? The Como Solo hasn’t forgotten.

This compact, retro-cool Bluetooth speaker sports what’s now quite a unique feature: an AM/FM tuner. Further boosting its best-in-class versatility score is an impressive array of inputs, including an optical port for connecting a TV, a USB port that allows you to play music on a stick, a headphone jack for personal listening, and a couple of additional auxiliary-in jacks.

The Como, which was designed by Tom DeVesto, who created similarly stylish devices for Tivoli, features a real wood cabinet (available in Walnut, Hickory, Piano White, or Piano Black) and a screen that displays a vintage-style analog clock when it’s not in use. All in all, it’s a handsome companion for a nightstand.

Our testers found that the Solo’s sound isn’t spectacular, but it is easy to live with. The midrange is even with a little less detail than the best speakers available, while both the bass and treble are a bit subdued, which is often better than strident or bass-heavy speakers that impose their own sonic signature on your music.

The Solo is monophonic but can be stereo-paired via an 11-foot wired connection with the company’s Ambiente auxiliary speaker (starting at $110, depending on finish).

Best Inexpensive Portable Wireless Speaker

The JBL Flip 4 is a bargain. It lists for $100, and its street price is often significantly less. But don’t be fooled by the low price—the JBL is a lot of speaker for the money.

The classic cylindrical design takes up relatively little space in a beach bag or on a picnic table. And the Flip 4 comes in six fun colors, all the better to coordinate with your favorite sunglasses.

The company claims a battery life of up to 12 hours, and the Flip 4’s claimed IPX7 water resistance rating means that it can survive being fully submerged, which makes it perfect for the beach or any outdoor setting where a shower—or a dunking—is a distinct possibility.

Compared with the best-sounding speakers we’ve tested, the Flip 4 has a few shortcomings, with bass that’s a bit boomy and trebles that are somewhat subdued. But when played outdoors and in other casual environments where a speaker like this works best, the Flip 4’s largely forgiving sonic signature encourages you to play tunes one right after the other.

