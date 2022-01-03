For most of us, doing laundry is a chore. But for Consumer Reports’ test engineers, it’s a mission.

Cycle after cycle, our engineers work to determine the best washing machines for every budget and look for innovative features that make doing laundry easier—and faster.

“Research shows that consumers say doing laundry takes too much time,” says Mark Allwood, Consumer Reports’ senior market analyst for laundry products. “Manufacturers have been trying to address this problem with machines that have bigger capacities, speed cycles, or built-in pretreat features.”

In addition to cataloging all of that—and much more—CR’s test engineers launder swatches of fabric stained with red wine and cocoa, among other things, to see how well each machine cleans. But no matter its cleaning capability, a washer that doesn’t stand the test of time is no winner. So we incorporate survey data for predicted reliability and owner satisfaction in our washer ratings (also our dryer ratings). If you’re wondering whether you should repair or replace your current washer, we’ve got you covered there, too, via our interactive repair or replace tool.

We test full-sized agitator top-loaders, HE top-loaders (the type without an agitator), and front-loaders, including compact front-loaders. They’re from familiar brands such as Amana, Frigidaire, GE, LG, Maytag, and Whirlpool, and lesser-known ones like Fisher & Paykel and Miele.

Our Green Choice designation helps you identify the most eco-friendly washers in our ratings. Signified by a green leaf icon, the Green Choice washers earn superior marks for water efficiency, energy efficiency, brand reliability, and gentleness on washed fabric. Our designation considers the overall environmental impact of a washer, including its weight, volume, and entire life cycle.

CR members can read on for ratings and reviews of some of the best washers for each type. See our washer buying guide for a broader look at the washing machine marketplace and our complete washing machine ratings for even more options.

Best Agitator Top-Load Washers

CR’s take: The LG WT7405CW is the top-rated top-load agitator in our ratings. Its 85-minute wash cycle requires patience, and it’s kind of rough on fabrics, so you may want to consider the delicate cycle for your best threads. But it’ll clean your clothes effectively: It receives stellar ratings for water and energy efficiency and a strong score for washing performance. Check your space because this washer’s measurements differ slightly from standard models. It stands at 44.5 inches tall, 27.5 inches wide, and 28.5 inches deep.

CR’s take: One of the most budget-friendly top-load agitators in our tests, the LG WT7005CW delivers across the board. This eco-friendly Green Choice washer isn’t the gentlest on clothes, but it conserves energy and water, and it’s easier on your laundry space. It’s among the quietest models in our tests, and it has little to no vibration, meaning it won’t disturb you or rumble your floor. Cycle time is 70 minutes using the normal wash, heavy-soil setting. Shorten it by using the normal-soil setting when you can.

CR’s take: The LG WT7305CW, is a winner in so many ways. This agitator top-loader’s washing performance and water efficiency are top-notch. It’s also highly energy-efficient; though its wash time is relatively long (70 minutes), it extracts more water, which makes for shorter dry times. With a fairly roomy claimed capacity of 4.8 cubic feet, it can handle relatively large loads, including a king-size comforter. It’s not the quietest machine, though, and gentleness is okay but not great. If the price isn’t right, try the LG WT7155CW, a highly rated model that performs similarly for as much as $350 less.

Best High-Efficiency (HE) Top-Load Washers

CR’s take: The LG WT7150CW ranks among the top HE washing machines in CR’s tests, primarily for its first-rate cleaning performance, water efficiency, and vibration (it has our Green Choice designation). It also earns a fine rating for energy efficiency, but it’s gentleness on clothes is middling. It can still handle big loads within its slighter interior and exterior frame—5 cubic feet, 44.5 inches high, 29.1 inches deep, and the standard 27 inches wide. LG’s HE washing machines earned top marks for predicted reliability in CR’s latest member survey, so they’re less likely to develop problems or break within the first five years.

CR’s take: The LG WT7900HBA hits our washing performance, water efficiency, and vibration tests out of the park. It has a CR Green Choice badge of honor, meaning it will also save you money on your energy bill. It features a large 5.5-cubic-foot steel drum and has a 70-minute cycle time. But like most HE washers, it’s somewhat noisy and a tad rough on clothes. We expect the untested, less expensive LG WT7800CW—also a CR Green Choice—to perform similarly.

Best Front-Load Washers

CR’s take: LG WM3900HWA is the top-rated front-load washer in our ratings, one that’s highly reliable and preferred by our satisfied members. It’s very quiet and offers top-level washing performance, water efficiency, and energy efficiency—it’s an Energy Star certified machine. Its wash time is a sluggish 85 minutes, and it comes loaded with auto detergent and fabric softener dispensers, WiFi, an extra rinse cycle, an end-of-cycle signal, and a steam option that helps remove messy stains. If the price is a little too steep, you might be able to save a few hundred bucks with the LG WM4000HWA—it receives the same Overall Score in our tests and has similar features except for the sportswear and drain-and-spin cycles.

CR’s take: The LG WM3400CW's price and performance can’t be beat. As an Energy Star certified washer that also has the CR Green Choice designation, it’ll also save you money down the road with its high reliability and excellent water and energy efficiency. It’s not as gentle on fabric as some other front-loaders in our tests. Wash time is a pokey 105 minutes, but we recommend using the normal-soil setting, which is sufficient for most loads and takes less time. The machine’s claimed capacity is 4.5 cubic feet, just big enough for a king-size comforter. This model is equipped with auto detergent and bleach dispensers, a stainless-steel drum, an end-of-cycle signal, and an extra rinse cycle so your clothes won’t experience excess residue. It comes in white, with standard 39-inch height and 27-inch width, and it’s stackable.

CR’s take: The LG WM8900HBA is an exceptional washer, despite its 105-minute-long cycle. It’s larger than your standard washer, measuring 41 inches high, 29 inches wide, and 33 inches deep. This eco-friendly Green Choice machine can tackle your family’s biggest loads with a 5.2-cubic-foot drum. Like all LG front-load washers, its predicted reliability and owner satisfaction are first-rate—as are its washing performance, water efficiency, and energy efficiency. Its gentleness on clothes is a notch higher than many other front-loaders.

Best Compact Front-Load Washers

CR’s take: If your space is tight, the Miele WXI860WCS is among the smallest washers in our ratings. It’s also among the best, a Green Choice model that boasts impeccable washing performance, energy efficiency, water efficiency, and owner satisfaction. It’s a pricey machine that’s quiet and gentle on clothes. its claimed capacity is 2.3 cubic feet and cycle time is 100 laborious minutes. Like most compacts, you’ll feel it vibrate. This washer comes with a 1-year warranty. We expect the untested Green Choice Miele WXF660WCS, which costs $400 less, to perform similarly.

CR’s take: The Miele WWH860WCS receives the top score in CR’s tests for washing performance, and its excellent water and energy efficiency help it earn our Green Choice designation. It’s also very reliable and earned high marks for owner satisfaction in CR’s member survey. It’s pretty quiet and gentle on clothes. Plus, it comes with a 1-year warranty. At 2.3 cubic feet, it’s designed for smaller loads, like most compacts. But bring a book: Cycle time for this model is a plodding 105 minutes. The untested, less expensive Miele WWH660WCS, another Green Choice washer, should perform similarly.

