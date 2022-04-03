This article is part of our Best Product Reviews series, a collaboration with Consumer Reports. Shop TODAY and Consumer Reports are editorially independent. If you purchase something through our links, we both earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY and Consumer Reports .

It’s an exciting time to be TV shopping. Retailers’ shelves are stocked with plenty of 2022 models, sitting alongside great sets from previous years that are at their all-time lowest prices.

The list below of the best TVs you can buy right now is available to CR members and mainly spotlights sets with screens that are 65 inches, an increasingly popular size. But most of these models are also available in smaller, less-expensive sizes; you can also find some of them with even larger screens.

We are testing new 2022 models and adding them to the Consumer Reports’ TV rating weekly, so if you’re looking for one of these new televisions, keep checking back to see our latest test results.

The TVs that perform best in CR testing tend to be pricier flagship models. But we’ve also included some great 65-inch 4K sets that cost under $1,000—some much less—plus a few really jumbo sets larger than 65 inches that are priced under $2,000.

We’ve made a few changes to our TV ratings in recent years. While overall picture quality and other characteristics remain important, we also include data privacy and security scores for all the TVs we test. Now that TVs routinely connect to the internet, data privacy, and security have become concerns for consumers.

Consumer Reports evaluates the various ways TV brands collect, use, and share consumer data, how well they protect it, and how transparent they are about their data practices. We’re encouraging TV makers to ship their sets to consumers with the optimal privacy settings turned on by default. You can adjust the settings yourself, but many people find them tricky to locate and use.

As with all the products that Consumer Reports tests and rates, every TV we evaluate is purchased at retail. We don’t accept freebies or handpicked models from manufacturers.

LCD TVs vs. OLED TVs

Before you dive into the individual models, it pays to understand the two basic technologies used in today’s televisions: LCD TVs, which are also called LED TVs for the LED backlights that illuminate the screen; and OLED TVs, where each pixel generates its own light.

There are far fewer OLED TVs on the market, and they tend to be more expensive, though prices have dropped over the past couple of years. OLED sets do a great job of displaying the blackest parts of an image, so the deepest shadows can really look black, as in real life, rather than gray. OLED TVs also have essentially unlimited viewing angles, so the picture still looks great even if you’re not viewing the screen head-on.

There’s a big wrinkle in the technology for 2022: Samsung and Sony are introducing a new type of OLED TV, called QD-OLED, that promises a brighter overall image. (This spring, Consumer Reports conducted detailed, side-by-side testing of OLED and QD-OLED TVs.)

Most TVs being sold are LCD sets. While they generally can’t deliver OLED-like black levels, they get better every year, especially models that use full-array backlights, where the LEDs are spread across the entire rear panel instead of just along the edges. These models include a feature called local dimming, which divides the backlights into zones that can be dimmed or illuminated separately, depending on the scene. This can help improve black levels.

Some newer sets have Mini LED backlights, which use a large number of even smaller LEDs that can be divided into more zones and locally dimmed.

Typically, only pricier TVs have full-array backlights with local dimming. Other sets are edge-lit, with the LEDs positioned on the sides of the screen. Some of these sets also include local dimming, but it tends to be less effective than in sets with full-array backlights. The best LCD TVs can create very bright, vivid images.

Best TVs Overall

Samsung QN65S95B, Sony XBR-A90J, LG OLED65G2PUA, LG OLED65C2PUA, Sony XBR-65A8H, Samsung QN65QN90B

Given the closeness of their Overall Scores, you can’t go wrong with any of these top-performing TVs. All these TVs offer top-notch overall picture quality, an enjoyable high dynamic range (HDR) experience, and either very good or excellent sound. Note that the Samsung QN90B is the only LCD-based TVs in this list. Some of the models listed here are also available in larger screen sizes, and those tend to perform similarly.

The Samsung QN65S95B, a 2022 set that uses that new QD-OLED TV technology, is the current top-rated model in this screen size. It’s the brightest OLED TV we’ve tested, and offers top-notch overall picture quality and a great HDR experience. The LG OLED65G2PUA is LG’s design-focused flagship 4K TV for 2022; it’s just a bit brighter than the LG OLED65C2PUA, earning it, like Samsung, the highest score for HDR performance. In all other areas, the LG C2-series set does just as well, at a lower price. The Sony XR-65A90J is a flagship 2021 OLED TV, while the Sony XBR-65A8H is a 65-inch 4K smart OLED TVs from 2020 that’s still around at some retailers.

The Samsung QN65QN90B is a top-tier 2022 Neo QLED TV that combines Mini LED backlights with local dimming and quantum dots. It offers top-notch overall picture quality and very effective HDR performance, among the best we’ve seen. Like the Sony A90J, it has an ATSC 3.0 tuner for receiving new Next-Gen over-the-air TV signals when they become available in your area. The TV comes with the company’s solar-powered remote control that can recharge using the basic indoor lights in your home.

Great TVs That Aren't Quite as Pricey

LG OLED65A1AUA, LG OLED65A2PUA, Samsung QN65Q80B, Samsung QN65Q80A, Sony XR-65X90CJ

Most of the TVs listed in the top group, above, cost $2,000 or more. That’s outside the budget for a lot of people. As alternatives, these five 65-inch sets from LG, Samsung, and Sony are less expensive but still deliver top-notch HD and 4K picture quality, effective HDR performance, and satisfying sound. (For even less expensive models, see our section below on Best 65-Inch TVs Under $1,000.)

The LG OLED65A1AUA, a 2021 model sold via warehouse clubs, and the LG OLED65A2PUA, a 2022 model that replaces it that’s sold through electronics stores and mass merchants, are both entry-level 4K OLED TVs. They have top-notch picture quality but HDR performance that falls short of the LG C2- and G2-series sets’ noted above. The Samsung QN65Q80B, in the company’s top regular QLED series for 2022, and the Samsung QN65Q80A, the 2021 model it replaces, both deliver very good overall picture quality, and satisfying HDR performance. (Last year’s model actually did a bit better with HDR, and it’s a few hundred dollars cheaper.) Both have wider-than-average viewing angles for an LCD TV and very good sound. But they lack the Mini LED backlights found in the pricier Neo QLED sets.

The Sony XR-65X90CJ, a 2021 model sold via warehouse clubs, does a bit better than the Samsungs listed above in delivering HD and 4K picture quality, with similar HDR performance. It’s viewing angle and sound aren’t as good, though.

All the sets are smart TVs. The LG and Samsung sets use their respective company’s smart TV systems, while the Sony uses the Android TV system.

LG OLED65A1AUA (out of stock)

Best Supersized TVs That Cost $2,000 or Less

Samsung QN75QN85D, Sony XR-75X90J, TCL 75R635, LG 75NANO90UPA, Samsung QN75Q70A, TCL 85S435

These 75-inch and larger TVs sell for between $1,000 and just under $2,000, while most of our top models in this screen size cost $2,000 or more—and sometimes a lot more. All these sets have an overall picture quality that earns Very Good or better ratings, but the HDR performance is mixed.

The Samsung QN75QN85D, a 2022 Neo QLED model that sells at warehouse clubs, delivers top-notch picture quality and HDR performance, plus very good sound. Like other Neo QLED sets it has a Mini LED backlight with local dimming and quantum dots.

The Sony XR-75X90J, a 2021 model that’s currently selling for about $1,600 to $1,800, has great overall picture quality and very good HDR. It also does a nice job with sound. The TCL 75R635, which uses Mini LED backlights, does very well for overall picture quality; it’s the only model, besides the Samsung set above, in this group to earn top marks for HDR effectiveness. The Samsung QN75Q70A, with great overall picture quality, and the TCL 85S435, an 85-inch entry-level 2021 4K set, both have satisfying overall picture quality, though not great HDR. The TCL is relatively inexpensive for its size and features.

The top Samsung, Sony, and TCL sets offer better-than-average sound. All the sets support the HDR10 and HLG HDR formats, and all except the Samsung support Dolby Vision. The Samsung supports HDR10+ instead. (You can read about those formats in our explainer on HDR technology.)

The Sony has the newer Google TV system, while Samsung uses the company’s own proprietary Tizen smart TV platform. Both TCL sets are Roku TVs.

Samsung QN75QN85B (out of stock)

Best 65-Inch TVs for Under $1,000

LG 65NANO90UPA, Hisense 65U8G, Samsung QN65Q7DA, TCL 65R635, Sony KD65X85J, Hisense 65U7G, TCL 65R646

The best TVs tend to be pricey, but there are some really good performers that cost less than $1,000. The top four picks below offer a very good or great HDR experience, something many lower-priced sets can’t do. Remember that if you want the same models in sizes smaller than 65 inches, the prices tend to be lower.

To start, the LG 65NANO90UPA offers both satisfying picture quality and HDR performance. It also has better-than-average sound. The Hisense 65U8G, a 4K Android TV situated just below the company’s flagship TV series for 2021, and the TCL 65R635, a 2020 model that was carried over into 2021, deliver impressive performance for the price, with satisfying overall picture quality plus top-notch HDR. Both sets also have above-average sound. The Samsung QN65Q7DA is a midline series of regular QLED TVs for 2021 sold mainly via warehouse clubs.

The Sony KD65X85J, in a lower-priced 4K series for 2021, the TCL 65R646, a 2022 Google TV with a Mini LED backlight, and Hisense 65U6G, a low-priced 2021 Android TV model, have very good overall picture quality, while the Hisense 65U7G does even better. None, however, can match the HDR performance of the Hisense or TCL models above. The Sony has an ATSC 3.0 tuner for receiving Next-Gen TV signals when they become available.

All of these are smart TVs: LG and Samsung have their own smart systems, the 8- and 6-series Hisense sets are Android TVs, while the other Hisense and the TCL 65R635 are Roku TVs. The other TCL and the Sony use the Google TV platform.

Samsung QN65Q7DA (out of stock)

