Most dishwashers clean well, as we’ve found in our extensive lab testing of more than 100 current models. But the very best dishwashers stand out because they run quietly, dry plastics well, and have great racking features that make them easy to load. They’re also reliable, a quality we’ve measured through surveys of tens of thousands of Consumer Reports members.

In our ratings, you’ll find dozens of models from a host of brands, such as Bosch (including the popular Bosch 300 series), Whirlpool, GE, LG, Samsung, and Frigidaire. We also tested boutique labels like Fisher & Paykel, store brands including Ikea and Insignia, and newcomers like Thor and Kucht.

CR members can read on to see ratings and reviews of a half-dozen standard-sized (24-inch-wide) dishwashers that earned top marks in CR’s tests and surveys. Because the top of our rankings is dominated by one manufacturer that has supply issues right now, we’ve highlighted a handful of strong performers from other brands to consider instead.

For even more options, CR members can also explore our full dishwasher ratings. In the middle of our rankings, there are decent machines with similar Overall Scores, but each has different strengths and weaknesses. You can pick and choose based on what matters the most to you.

How We Picked the Best Dishwashers

People prioritize different features in a dishwasher, including a third rack, a short wash-cycle time, or a fingerprint-resistant surface. We note these kinds of options on each model page from our comprehensive dishwasher ratings and provide the details you need to know about them in our dishwasher buying guide. But there are a few performance aspects that everyone can appreciate, and we test them rigorously in our labs. These include:

Cleaning: The top performers can reliably wash away starchy, crusted-on messes and produce great results even with lower-cost (or more eco-friendly) detergents, or in hard water, which tends to reduce a detergent’s cleaning ability. Certain extras like extra wash arms and specialty wash zones touted by manufacturers may suggest better cleaning power, but that’s not always the case, as our washing tests have found.

Drying: In general, CR's testers have found that dishwashers with heated-dry cycles (which essentially bake moisture off of the dishes) tend to do a better job at getting your dishes bone-dry than models that rely on residual heat, but it's not a guarantee. Larry Ciufo, CR's head of dishwasher testing, has also noted that dishwashers that automatically open their doors at the end of a cycle to release steam tend to be effective, too.

Noise: Certain "quiet" models actually have jarring, obvious spikes in volume from time to time while they run, like the sound of the detergent door thwacking against the tub or the churn of a loud drain pump. Our noise ratings take those random spikes into account.

Efficiency: Our tests have discovered that dishwashers often use slightly more water and energy than advertised, but the difference adds up to only a few dollars' worth of extra utility costs per year. If efficiency and sustainability are especially important to you, opt for a CR Green Choice dishwasher, which we believe to be among the most efficient. They also have the least negative environmental impact compared with other models on the market.

How Much Should You Spend on a Dishwasher?

Dishwashers can cost as little as $300 or more than $2,000. Here’s what our testers found in each category.

Less than $500: There aren’t too many of these left after the effect of double-digit inflation we’ve seen on appliances in the past couple of years. Those that are still available typically have plastic tubs, which don’t resist stains as well as stainless steel tubs. Consumer Reports’ tests have also found that these dishwashers are relatively noisy.

Between $500 and $1,000: Many models in this price range earn our top ratings for cleaning performance as well as predicted reliability, which are two factors we weigh heavily in our ratings overall. They also often have at least a few convenient features, like adjustable racks, a third rack, and quiet operation.

More than $1,000: Dishwashers in this price range elevate their style and are fully loaded, so you don't have to pick and choose between special features.

How Consumer Reports Tests Dishwashers

When a dishwasher enters Consumer Reports’ labs, we put it through at least 28 hours’ worth of tough trials. More than 100 dishwasher models have gone through our labs, and we test new ones regularly.

Our experts assess how well each model can dry plastic, which is a tough task for modern, energy-efficient dishwashers. A panel of judges also listens to an entire cycle to identify “any annoying noises,” as Ciufo puts it.

And of course, we test each model’s cleaning prowess. Our testers apply a consistent amount of starchy goop to 10 white ceramic plates. (The recipe is a secret, but cocoa is involved.) Then they bake each plate until it’s crusty, load the plates into the dishwasher without pre-rinsing, and run the default cleaning cycle. Afterward, our imaging software compares before and after photos of each plate to precisely analyze how much gunk is left over.

We also incorporate feedback from the tens of thousands of Consumer Reports members who take our annual dishwasher survey. This data helps us predict which brands may be the most reliable and which ones tend to make their owners the happiest.

Best Dishwashers

CR’s take: Even though models in the basic series, like the SHXM4AY55N, tend to make more noise than higher-end Bosch models, they’re still fantastic value picks with top-notch cleaning ability. This model also scores a top rating for energy use. Dishwashers built by BSH (the parent company behind Bosch and Thermador) occupy the top 12 spots in CR’s ratings. As brands, they earn high ratings for predicted reliability. Bosch and Thermador are also the only brands with dishwashers that earn top-notch Overall Scores and a recommendation from CR.

CR’s take: As you spend more on a Bosch dishwasher, the models get progressively quieter and the extra features start to add up. The Bosch 800 Series is one of the quietest dishwashers we’ve tested, earning a top score in our noise trial. It also adds a souped-up drying system called CrystalDry, which contributes to its high rating on our drying test. While the lower-end Bosch models we covered above are great at drying if you open the dishwasher door promptly at the end of a cycle, the 800 Series leaves your dishes moisture-free even if you leave the door shut for an extended period (like when you’re asleep, at work, or just really comfortable on the couch). You could also consider higher-end models from BSH, like those from the Bosch Benchmark line or from Thermador. They might include useful features like an extra-deep third rack or interior lights.

CR’s take: In the 300 Series (and up), you’ll get a third rack at the top of the tub, which can hold utensils, ramekins, kitchen tools like spatulas and whisks, and other small items. The 300 Series SHEM63W55N has a front-facing control panel and a stainless finish. But other variants are available with hidden controls, as well as different finishes and handle styles. You can pick whichever one suits your tastes and expect essentially identical performance. This particular model cleans impressively well while also being energy-efficient.

CR’s take: The basic two-rack plastic-tub Ikea Essentiell offers great washing performance for a reasonable price, and its five-year warranty coverage is one of the best in the industry. The Ikea brand receives near the top ratings for dishwashers in predicted reliability and owner satisfaction, based on responses to our member surveys collected over the past few years.

