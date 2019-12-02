Our editors take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

On Cyber Monday it might seem like the entire world is on sale and that a deal is creeping at every corner. It's true that many retailers are having big sales, but it can be tough to figure out which ones are actually worth your time.

We here at Shop TODAY absolutely love finding the best deals and we're here to help you cut through the clutter! We've scoured the internet to find the best of the best — and some of these sales are absolutely massive.

If you want to see Shop TODAY's favorite Cyber Monday deals, we have an article for that. Otherwise, let this round-up of sales by retailer act as your guide to all the best Cyber Monday sales happening this year.

Best Cyber Monday tech sales

Amazon's Cyber Monday Deals page lists Deals of the Day on various items. You can find everything from tech and household items to skin care — all with slashed prices. (And don't forget to utilize your Prime membership for free and fast shipping.)

If you've been holding off on an electronics splurge, now might be the time to buy. We found the latest model of the Apple iPad for 23% off the original price.

If you aren't looking for a tablet, we recommend checking out the Amazon Echo Dot, which is $22 right now and makes for the perfect holiday gift.

Appliances like the Instant Pot with over 36,500 reviews and the popular Ecovacs Deebot 500 robot vacuum are also on sale for a fraction of their original prices.

Cyber Monday is a great time to save big on tech. Best Buy has hundreds of Cyber Monday deals available in tons of categories, including major appliances, cell phones, cameras and smart home.

We found the popular Ring Video Doorbell for $70 off and the newest MacBook for $350 off the original price.

Get a Samsung Galaxy Tab and plenty of other items for over 60% off on Ebay. Deals only last for a short amount of time so head over to the site to check out what deals are live.

Right now, Target is having its Cyber Monday Sale where you can save up to $300 on TVs, up to 50% off headphones. They even have an entire section dedicated to Apple Cyber Monday deals. The deals end Wednesday.

Staples Cyber Monday sales can be found all on one page. You can save up to $330 off select HP laptops, up to $150 off Bose headphones and $20 off an Amazon Fire TV Stick. This has been a favorite of TODAY readers throughout Cyber Week.

We're seeing some amazing savings at Walmart during Cyber Monday week. Currently, you can get the latest model of Apple AirPods on sale along with an Oral-B 1000 electric toothbrush for over half off.

Best Cyber Monday home goods sales

Bed Bath & Beyond's Cyber Monday Deals page features everything from furniture and storage to rugs and lighting. The brand has even separated its sales categories into subcategories — including style, price and color — so you can narrow your search down to find exactly what you're looking for.

Get 20% off your purchase now through Dec. 2 on the Brooklinen website. We wrote about their Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle, which has over 47,000 reviews, in our round-up of the best places to buy sheets and duvet covers online.

If you need a new mattress, sheets or bath items you can head over to Crane & Canopy to receive 20% off everything. Enter code BESTDAY at checkout to score the deal.

In addition to a large clearance section, Crate & Barrel is offering 20-30% off site wide, plus free delivery for orders over $49.

Houzz is having a Cyber Week Sale with items up to 80% off across a wide variety of categories. You'll find some of the heftiest deals on area rugs, outdoor furniture and kitchen & appliances.

Lowe's is offering up to 40% off on select appliances now through Dec. 5. They're offering 30% off automatic deadbolts and 40% off smart home items. You can snag a Google smart light starter kit for only $22 (normally $55) - 96% of users recommend this product.

Macy's homepage is dedicated to their Cyber Monday Specials. They have a slew of discounts on items ranging from Cuisinart to Bissel. They are also offering free shipping on anything over $25 and an extra 20% off with code CYBER.

We've got our eyes on this deal for Blue Ridge hypoallergenic down comforters. They originally range from $110 to $130 depending on size, but now you can get one for just $20.

Right now Overstock is hosting their Cyber Monday blowout sale. You can get thousands of items for up to 70% off and ones like this rug starting at $33 — a perfect addition for fall.

Head over to Pier 1 for Cyber Monday to receive 30% off everything site-wide. Use the code CYBERMONDAY to score finds like this must-have gift wrap storage box for under $30.

The Sears Cyber Day Doorbuster event offers up to 40% off appliances and then an extra 10% off purchases of over $399.

This sale is massive. Right now, you can find cookware, appliances, coffee products and more for up to 75% off. Sous Vide's have been very popular gifts this year and this trendy Joule version from Breville is almost $100 off.

We found great deals like this iRobot Roomba for $100 off at The Home Depot Cyber Monday sale. There are also plenty of smart home gadgets on sale for up to 30% off.

Enjoy big savings on all things fall by visiting Walmart's home Cyber Monday saving center. We found an Instant Pot Duo for $49 (this may be its lowest price every) and some wrinkle-resistant bedding for $34.

Wayfair's Cyber Monday Blowout Sale includes must-have products you'll want to grab as soon as possible. The limited-time super sale is especially noteworthy thanks to rare discounts (and up to 80% off everything) — you can get items like this $73 bed set for a limited time.

Best Cyber Monday clothing and accessory sales

Amazon has a surprising amount of fashion deals on their site today. The Orolay coat that took the internet by storm is 30% off. They're also offering up to 40% off New Balance.

Anthropologie is offering 30% off everything and free shipping on carts over $100, no code needed! Plus, they're offering an extra 50% off all sale items.

You can get an extra 30% off everything with coupon code BIG30. ASOS is a great place to buy jeans (they have plus, petite and maternity sections) and we've got our eyes on this slimming pair for $35.

Right now, you can save 35% on everything from headbands to earrings to personalized hair clips (which we predict will be a hot item for teens). This brand is an Ambush Makeover favorite.

Through Dec. 3, Bloomingdales is having its Cyber Space Monday sale with 25% off regular and sale items, as well as an extra 50% off select clearance items. If you're looking for somewhere to start, this sheer overlay maxi dress is a trendy pick, while this poncho looks like a comfortable choice for fall.

Burlington is offering major deals across the site, and free shipping on everything. You can snag this puffer coat for as low as $40 and this trendy watch and bracelet set for only $20.

This Cole Haan sale is something worth paying attention to! They're offering up to 60% off everything, plus an extra 10% off with the code CYBER.

If you're in the market for a new sneaker, this Instagram-famous brand is known for its simplicity and comfort. Use code PASSWORD123 to save 25% off on your next pair.

H&M is offering 30% off everything for Cyber Monday 2019, including the new arrivals that just dropped! This flowy red chiffon dress is perfect for holiday parties, and only $25.

Today only you can take an extra 50% off your purchase with the code MONDAY.

JCPenney's Cyber Monday sale spans across several departments, but the clothing deals are some of the most impressive. You can 52% off this Playtex Comfort Strap bra that has over 5,000 reviews or take part in the up to 60% off sale on children's clothing.

Online deals started as early as 12 a.m. on Nov. 25 at Kohl's and for Cyber Monday, they're offering even more savings. Today you can get $15 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent, an extra $10 off a $50 purchase with the code JACKPOT and an extra 20% off everything with the code GOSHOP20. Now that's a lot of savings.

They have massive deals on Fitbits today and our eyes are on this Fitbit Versa Lite for only $99.

L.L. Bean is offering 20% off clothing, outerwear and footwear with code THANKS20, making it a great time to grab a pair of Bean Boots to get you through the winter.

Right now, you can get $100 off your purchase of $200 or more with the code BONUS. You can also get $25 off your $125+ beauty purchase with the code BEAUTY, and they're offering deals on buy one, get one free men's and women's shoes. Our eyes are on these cute Anne Klein snow boots.

Lululemon's Cyber Monday sale has 418 items for up to 50% off. You can grab the Align Pant for as low as $69, while this $99 jumpsuit is a chic choice.

Nordstrom is offering up to 50% off select items during the holiday weekend. We love that they recently launched sections specific to plus-sized clothing deals and petite-sized clothing deals.

Through Dec. 2, you can save 25% sitewide with code GIVETHANKS, plus an extra 25% off sale items. This includes Outdoor Voices's incredibly popular leggings.

It's not often that Spanx items go on sale and today you can snag 20% off everything, no code needed! These faux leather leggings have been a top seller this season and they've even sold out a few times. They make a great gift for mom or a teen.

Uniqlo's Cyber Monday sale is underway, meaning you can snag tops and down coats for up to 40% off. They're offering different flash deals by the hour, so if you have something in mind (like this Ultra Light Down jacket for $49) you'll want to check back frequently.

Urban Outfitters is offering up to $75 off purchases of $200 or more, $50 off purchases of $150 or more and $10 off purchases of $50 or more for Cyber Monday.

Zappos is offering Cyber Monday sales on items across various categories including boots, jeans, sneakers and more. These Sorel boots are 25% off and perfect for winter.

Best Cyber Monday bedding and mattress sales

Right now, you get 20% off sitewide on sheets, towels and bathrobes. This brand was a 2018 winner for Best Duvet on Wirecutter, Best of Test on Good Housekeeping and Best Bedding on Men's Health.

From now through midnight, Parachute is offering 20% off on everything from mattresses to bedding and even bath. Parachute only offers this sale twice a year, so be sure to check it out!

Casper is offering 15% off on select mattresses for Cyber Monday. In 2016, the brand's original high-density memory foam mattress was named the TIME Invention of the Year.

Valid through midnight, get 20% off on all items from Crane and Canopy. From pillows and mattress pads to sheets and comforter sets, the site has all you need for your bedroom.

The mattress giant is offering a buy one, get one free sale on its popular memory foam pillows, which typically retail between $79 to $199.

The brand calls the $89 Tempur-Neck pillow "the pillow that started it all," so it looks like a safe bet if you're looking to splurge on some high-quality pillows.

Mattress Firm is currently offering up to $400 off of select mattresses, though most other deals are around $100-$200 off. Options include a popular Serta memory foam mattress and a classic firm innerspring mattress.

Kohl's is offering a highly rated memory foam mattress top for as low as $102, while this popular sheet set has been discounted to as low as $24. If you need some pillows to complete the set, try these microfiber pillows for less than $6 each.

This mattress brand is offering $100 off all sizes — and throwing in two free premium pillows!

Macy's Cyber Monday sale is offering some of the lowest prices of the season! You can get this bestselling Sealy mattress for less than $400.

Cyber Monday Beauty Sales

Lord and Taylor is offering 20% off almost everything when you use code CYBER at checkout. This is a great time to stock up on rarely-discounted favorites like the Clarins Replenishing Lip Balm.

For Cyber Monday, you can get up to 50% off on your favorite beauty finds from Ulta. With makeup, hair products and beauty tools to choose from, why not look do some holiday shopping while you stock up? This popular Rose Quartz Facial Roller would make a great gift and it's only $17.

For Cyber Monday, Tarte is offering 25% off on all items sitewide, including the popular shape tape contour concealer. You can also get up to 60% off on select products using the code CYBER.

One of our editors loves Tatcha products — especially the Water Cream. Now, you can score 20% off sitewide by entering the code CYBER19 at checkout.

