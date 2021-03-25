Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is still advising against non-essential travel, so it's not time to pack up your bags and head for a vacation just yet. But as summer gets closer and more people become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the getaway you've been dreaming about for the past year is finally starting to look like it could soon become a reality.

For when that moment does come, you won't want anything to stand in the way of you and your dream vacation — and that includes those fraying old suitcases that have been collecting dust over the last 12 months. Thankfully, now is the perfect time to upgrade your gear, because beloved travel company Away is having a sale. It's a pretty rare occurrence for the celebrity and globetrotter-loved brand. In fact, it's only the second time ever that they've had a sale.

During the event, you can get 30 percent off some of their most popular pieces, from the classic carry-on to an everyday tote. You can browse all the discounted items on their site, but to make shopping easier, we rounded up nine of our favorites.

Even those who are unfamiliar with the brand likely know this suitcase. Back when we frequented airports and train stations (oh, those were the days), you would see these bags everywhere. And it's not just because they look super sleek. They're really functional, too. I'm always amazed by how much stuff I can fit in mine. It has an interior compression pad that helps to free up space and a durable outer shell to keep everything inside safe.

For anyone who needs a little more room in their carry-on, this option has all the most-loved features of the above suitcase, along with a leather exterior pocket. You can fit a laptop, books, cords and any necessary documents in the front pocket so they'll be easily accessible throughout your travels.

Traveling takes some careful planning, especially right now. You'll want to keep some essential items on hand to help you have a safer journey. From the required face mask to germ-killing tools this kit has you covered. It includes a reusable face mask with five replaceable filters, antibacterial wipes, hand sanitizer and soap leaves. It's all packed in Away's cute Mini, a tiny version of their suitcase, which can be repurposed to store cords or toiletries for future travels.

Whether you're headed on vacation or back to the office, this bag will be your new go-to. It comes in nine color options (which are all included in the sale) and has a roomy interior and designated pockets for things like your laptop and umbrella.

When you're only headed somewhere for a night or two, it feels a bit excessive to bring a suitcase that's only going to be a quarter of the way full. This smaller-sized carry-on is meant to hold just the essentials, like your laptop and a few changes of clothes. And it has a removable accordion folder, so you can turn it into a laptop bag for everyday use.

These packing cubes are a part of the collection that tennis superstar Serena Williams created in collaboration with the brand. The helpful organizers will make it much easier to find what you're looking for, so you don't have to empty your whole suitcase just to find that one t-shirt. They're water-resistant and made from a nylon material that will protect your clothes.

Whether you're running errands or traveling somewhere just for the day, this sleek backpack will hold everything you may need. It has a laptop sleeve and a quick-access side pocket for things like your keys or wallet. The comfortable straps won't hurt your shoulders, and it has a sleeve in the back, so you can connect it to the handle of your suitcase.

This stylish leather tote comes in five different color options, including black, navy and red. More for everyday use than traveling, this bag has a roomy interior that will fit more items than the average purse.

