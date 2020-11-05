Black Friday deal alert: Apple Airpods are down to their lowest price ever

Our advice? Don't miss out on this deal. These wireless earbuds pair seamlessly between other Apple devices and offer great sound quality.

Jen Birkhofer, our director of e-commerce, has been singing their praises since 2018.

"I am obsessed with my Apple AirPods — they are so easy to use," she said. "Because they're wire-free, I thought I would lose them, so I bought a cover and clip that hooks onto my gym bag, and I haven't lost them yet! FYI: If you do lose one, you can use Find My Phone to locate it."

Jen's even made a convert out of other family members.

"Even my dad, who rocked an AM/FM radio Walkman for about 20 years, loves his AirPods and runs with them almost daily."

So there you have it. You're never too young or too old to cut the cord.

