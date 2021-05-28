Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
Upgrading to wireless headphones just got a little bit cheaper.
Apple doesn't frequently discount its products, but right now you can save on the wildly popular Apple AirPods Pro thanks to deals at Amazon, Target and Walmart. For a limited time, the bestselling wireless earbuds with wireless charging case are down to $197.00, more than 20% off. Apple AirPods versions with both wireless and wired charging cases are also on sale.
Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case
The Pro version comes with built-in noise cancellation and wireless charging.
Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case
The Apple AirPods with a wireless charging case are on sale for 20% off at Amazon.
Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired)
Our advice? Don't miss out on this deal. These wireless earbuds pair seamlessly between other Apple devices and offer great sound quality. And a deal this good will not last!
Jen Birkhofer, our director of e-commerce, has been singing their praises since 2018.
"I am obsessed with my Apple AirPods — they are so easy to use," she said. "Because they're wire-free, I thought I would lose them, so I bought a cover and clip that hooks onto my gym bag, and I haven't lost them yet! FYI: If you do lose one, you can use Find My Phone to locate it."
Jen's even made a convert out of other family members.
"Even my dad, who rocked an AM/FM radio Walkman for about 20 years, loves his AirPods and runs with them almost daily."
So there you have it. You're never too young or too old to cut the cord.
