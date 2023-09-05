Amazon launched an under-the-radar baby sale — save on diapers, food and more

No matter what you're shopping for, odds are, you can score it for a discount right now. While retailers had their big Labor Day and end-of-summer sales filled with discounts on everything from fall fashion to tech, not all of them were doing discounts on baby products.

Luckily for parents, Amazon just launched a baby sale. For the entire month of September, the retailer is marking down bottles, car seats, diapers and so many more must-haves for the littlest members of your family. So you can stock up on essentials or even get a head start on your holiday shopping.

Amazon will be dropping even more deals as the month goes on, but here are some of the best ones we've seen so far.

Best Amazon baby deals

If you make your own baby food, you can make sure that none of it goes to waste with these containers. They're designed to be airtight, watertight and leak-proof, as well as freezer and microwave-safe.

These sheets are designed to fit on most pack-n-play mattresses and mini crib mattresses. They come in multiple colors and patterns, many of which are on sale right now.

For babies with super sensitive skin, this cream is said to be free from potential irritants like parabens and fragrances. According to the brand, it's so gentle, it can even be used on newborns.

Another pick for little ones with sensitive skin, these wipes are said to be hypoallergenic and fragrance-free. You'll get eight flip-top packs (for 448 wipes total) for just $14 thanks to this deal.

For growing eaters, these puffs are the perfect on-the-go snack! The brand says they're perfectly sized for little hands.

Summer may be coming to an end, but that doesn't necessarily mean that the hot days are over. Help your little one stay cool on the go with this portable fan. The brand says it can be used for up to 55 hours when fully charges and it has a special cover to protect their fingers.

Protect their sensitive ears during concerts, sporting games and more with these headphones. They're designed for little ones aged three months to two years old.

The opening of these bottles only releases milk when your baby drinks to help prevent spills and drips, the brand says. It also has an anti-colic valve, which is designed to keep excess air from entering your little one's tummy.

Time to start potty training? This handy potty can be used in two different ways. It can be placed over your toilet to give them a comfortable, tot-friendly seat, or it can be taken on the go. The legs can be folded down and you can attach one of the disposable bags, so they have a place to go during potty emergencies.

They'll stay cozy and look super cute in this sleeping sack! It has a two-way zipper designed for easy on and off and a zipper protector on the top to prevent scratches, the brand says.

Making your own baby food can help you save money and ensure that your little one is getting plenty of nutritious foods. And this bestselling baby food maker promises to make it easy to do just that. It has preset buttons for vegetables, fruit, fish or meat and can blend, puree, steam, reheat and more.

You can never have enough diapers — which is why, when you see a deal, you might as well take it as an opportunity to stock up. These ones, which are currently on sale, are said to be designed with blowout protection, advanced absorption and a wetness indicator.