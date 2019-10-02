The Aquaphor Healing Ointment has been a drugstore staple for a while and it's essentially an all-over skin protectant and moisturizer. The brand says it's meant to "protect or soothe extremely dry skin, chapped lips, cracked hands and feet, minor cuts and burns." Its formula has zero added fragrance and dyes, making it a popular choice for sensitive skin.

New York-based dermatologist, Dr. Michele Farber of Schweiger Dermatology Group told TODAY it's a great choice for dry skin.

"It is an occlusive, meaning it helps protect the skin barrier by sealing the top layer," Farber told us while explaining its benefits. "Aquaphor is also an emollient which means it helps add and lock in moisture. As an occlusive, it’s ideal as a top layer to seal in other skin products."

She thinks "nearly anyone can benefit from Aquaphor," though those prone to breakouts should be cautious.

"It helps seal in the moisture barrier and is great for dry areas on the body, healing cuts to prevent scars, dry lips, and healing cracked skin," she said. "It can be great on the face, but if you are acne-prone or unsure of how to integrate properly, always check with your dermatologist."

Plus, it also has quite a few famous fans!

Celebrities use it as a multipurpose moisturizer

Even Nicole Kidman swears by this affordable find. NurPhoto via Getty Images

Nicole Kidman told Allure that the ointment is "amazing for dry skin," while Debra Messing told People she considers it a "miracle product." Lucy Liu also talked about how versatile the product is, which she calls, "Aqua-for-everything."

"You can put some on your face during the winter or on your chapped lips at any time," Liu said in an interview with The Strategist. "It’s nice for a baby’s bottom if you’re a parent or on cuts and bruises to help heal."

Newlywed Hailey Baldwin is yet another famous fan of the brand, telling Teen Vogue that she'll use the ointment to condition her brows and lips. If you're in the market for an affordable eye cream, Khloe Kardashian wrote in a post on her website that she usually reaches for Aquaphor.

It's also perfect for getting a celebrity-approved glow

Aside from being a skin care product, you can also use the ointment for a bit of glam. The Duchess of Sussex's makeup artist, Daniel Martin, told E! News you can use it to add a bit of glow to your makeup routine.

"Before highlighters, you would do highlighting with Aquaphor," he told E! News. "Aquaphor will give you that same texture, especially in a photo [when applied] on the high points of the face."

Zendaya is also a fan of this highlighting technique, which she called "the magic step" in a makeup routine video on her YouTube channel.

Reviewers also love it

The drugstore favorite currently has over 2,800 positive reviews on Amazon so far, with many reviewers pointed to its variety of uses as a major selling point.

"After one use, I experienced immediate relief," one reviewer raved. "I use it once daily before bed and my dry, cracked hands are a thing of the past."

"I use it on my lips every day and night," another reviewer wrote. "When my feet get dry and rough I slather this on, put on socks and go to bed. In the morning I have baby soft feet."

So whether you're looking for a new lip balm, hand and foot cream or highlighter, Aquaphor's Healing Ointment might just be the multipurpose staple your routine is missing.

