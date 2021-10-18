20 holiday gifts for 20-year-old guys and girls

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Shopping for 20-year-olds can be a bit tricky sometimes. After all, they're often in that in-between phase where they're either attending college or just settling into the working world, so they have a unique set of wants and needs. But there are a few basic gifts that appeal to every 20-year-old, and Shop TODAY has rounded up 20 of them with options for both guys and girls to help you jump-start your holiday shopping.

Whether you’re seeing them in person or shipping off a care package, there's something for everyone on this list. The best part? They’re all under $100!

Gifts for 20-year-old guys

Know a guy that loves card games? He's sure to get a laugh out of this one that won the 2019 People’s Choice Award for Toy of the Year. Here's how it works: You build a unicorn army and try to be the first person to collect seven of them before your friends do. There's betrayal, destruction and a fun dose of healthy competition, and it's a nice way to pass some time with your best pals on a Friday night in.

When in doubt, a sweet surprise always goes over well with anyone, so if you're stumped on what to get the 20-year-old guy in your life, this box of 25 treats is a worthy option. It comes with a mix of fudge brownies, pretzel clusters and more cookies than he'll know what to do with (including chocolate chip, sugar, oatmeal raisin, chocolate, buttercream and gingerbread varieties). You might also be tempted to order a second one for yourself!

Try as they might to convince us otherwise, most guys do give their self-care routine a bit of thought, and any 20-year-old that likes to indulge in a bit of TLC will appreciate this set, which has a delightful mahogany scent. The two-piece set comes with everything guys need to stay fresh, including a multitasking beard, hair and skin oil and a triple-threat all-in-one wash that acts as a shampoo, conditioner and body wash.

Give the gift of comfort this holiday season with a pair of sturdy slippers from one of the leading cozy brands: Bearpaw. The moccasin style has an ultra soft sheepskin footbed that keeps feet nice and warm and a suede hand-stitched upper. In other words, you'll have to practically pry these slippers off your favorite 20-year-old's feet because they're so comfy.

You’d be hard-pressed to find a guy that doesn’t dig a comfy pair of PJs, and the holiday season is the perfect time to help him refresh his supply. This flannel set from Old Navy comes in five colors (everything from holiday red and green to black and white).

Guys who love to game are passionate about their controllers, and this versatile model is compatible with several systems, including the Nintendo Switch, Steam, PCs, macOS, Android and Raspberry Pi. The Bluetooth controller offers rumble vibration and motion controls and lets guys customize their gaming experience to suit their unique needs. Plus, it comes in three designs that range from sleek to retro!

Want to help encourage your college student to come home for more frequent visits? Paravel’s Fold-Up Bag makes it easy for guys to store their luggage while living in a cramped space. It folds into a tablet-size pouch when you don’t need it and comes in six colors. You can even monogram it!

"Ugh, I just got a gift card for Christmas" (said no one ever). If you're not sure what the 20-year-old guy is into these days, an Instacart gift card gives him the option to shop for everything from groceries to electronics and everything in between. The site works with more than 300 vendors and major retailers (think Best Buy, Target, Sephora, The Container Store), meaning it's impossible for guys not to find something they'll love.

Know a DIY guy that likes to tinker with technology? A Raspberry Pi kit is the ultimate gift that'll give him hours of fun. It might look small, but this credit card-size computer packs a whole lot of power into a small package. You can program it to watch videos, play games, learn to code or browse the internet, and it easily connects to a computer monitor or a TV.

Gamers are pretty easy to shop for because there are countless accessories they always need, including a topnotch headset. This one from Alienware lets any guy immerse themselves in sound as they settle down for an intense night of gaming. The cushioned headband ensures that they stay comfy during long battles, and the noise cancellation feature helps them tune out the rest of the world while they're doing their thing.

Gifts for 20-year-old girls

Know a gal who always wants her brows on fleek? She’ll be thrilled to find this set under the tree. It includes a brow definer to fill in and outline hairs, a brow pen to add detail and fullness, and a mini clear brow gel to help lock the look in place. Even better? All the products are vegan and cruelty-free!

Tarte's bestselling Shape Tape concealer has become a bit of an icon among makeup mavens over the past few seasons, and this set includes the popular complexion savior and two of the brand's other bestselling products: a travel-size mascara and lip gloss. It's great for on-the-go gals who want to keep a few beauty essentials in their clutch. An incredible value for the price.

For those times when your favorite 20-year-old doesn't feel like sitting at a desk, this lap desk helps her get comfy on the couch as she types away term papers or polishes off her resume. You can personalize it with her name and a color of your choice, making this one custom gift that she'll definitely adore.

If you know a college student whose dorm is a bit cramped, giving the gift of organization this holiday season will help her make better use of her space (and help maintain her sanity). This over-the-door organizer from Dormify includes multiple pockets of varying sizes so she can store all her favorite beauty products, accessories and more so everything is right within reach.

The loungewear trend isn't going anywhere anytime soon, and 20-year-old ladies who are constantly running around want nothing more than to look cute and feel comfy. This chic graphic sweatshirt from influencer and body-positive advocate Tanesha Awasthi's new QVC collection comes in three colors (pink, gray and white) with three fun sayings "Bisous" (kisses), "Hello Darling" and "Crème de la Crème." The terry knit material is ultra cozy, and the sleek silhouette features a dropped shoulder and round neckline.

Decorating a dorm room or apartment is half the fun of living on your own, and this faux fur inflatable chair is a quirky addition to any space. The clear chair comes with a faux fur cover that you can easily attach when you feel like getting comfy. You can also control how firm the chair is by adjusting the air pressure. Whether she uses it to study, chill with friends or get some gaming in, the 20-year-old in your life will no doubt dig it.

Stumped for gift ideas? You can never go wrong with a little bling! These stud earrings from Kendra Scott come in every birthstone, making them a sweet and personal option that she’ll treasure forever. You'll win major brownie points with this one!

Shopping for a mane maven this holiday season? Remington's Pro Rotating Hot Air Styler makes it easy to get salon-quality blowouts at home for a fraction of the cost. The $75 hot tool comes with four attachments that let you create smooth styles, loose curls and other looks and has two built-in heat/speed settings to help you customize things for your unique strands.

Traveling has been a bit challenging over the past year, so if you know a gal who's itching to try some of the best food across the country but hasn't had the chance just yet, a Goldbelly gift card will definitely make her holiday. The site partners with hundreds of restaurants, chefs and food makers and offers nationwide shipping so you can try everything from pizza and sandwiches to cakes and cookies. They also offer a monthly subscription.

We love it when shoes combine fashion and function and think your favorite 20-year-old will appreciate the fact that these stylish boots are also water-resistant. Lifestride also added in a memory foam footbed and an insole with shock absorption, so you'll feel good knowing that your favorite gal will be comfy while she's showing off one of the season's hottest styles.

