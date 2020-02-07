16 thoughtful last-minute Valentine's Day gifts

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Valentine's Day is just a few days away! Feeling the pressure yet? Fret not, friends! There's still time to find a thoughtful last-minute gift that will arrive in time.

Whether you're shopping for a special someone or even yourself — because we know you deserve it — we've found some perfect gift ideas online. Even better? Each of these awesome presents will arrive just in time for the big day. In other words, consider Valentine's Day handled!

Last-Minute Valentine's Gifts For Her

Make sure your love travels in comfort with a soft, flexible memory foam pillow that keeps her head nestled up while en route to her next destination.

Chocolate-covered pretzels, Oreo cookies and graham crackers? We're in! Win your way into her heart the old fashioned way — with some sweet treats.

Forgot to order your flowers ahead of time? Don't worry, you can get these stunning red roses delivered in two days flat!

Another less traditional Valentine's Day flower option is this gorgeous dried bouquet from UrbanStems. It's completely different than any other flower arrangement and is bound to make your loved one smile. While the price is a little steep, the brand is currently offering 20% off their site!

Now your partner will have the perfect place to store all those beautiful jewels you plan to give her in the years to come!

A neutral pair of all-season booties are always in style, and these simple but chic pair make a great gift and an awesome addition to your girl's wardrobe this Valentine's Day.

Trust us, this is not a basic sweater. The soft, cuddly design wraps itself around you like a cocoon and stays soft, even after countless washes.

Last-Minute Valentine's Gifts For Him

If your main squeeze loves savoring a refreshing glass of beer, he'll get a kick out of this at-home brewing kit that lets the user concoct craft beer from the comfort of his own kitchen.

Perhaps he's more of a cocktail person. These Urban Map glasses are aesthetically pleasing, good quality and budget-friendly. If he loves his home state, he'll love these glasses, too!

What's better than a piping hot breakfast sandwich in the morning? Not much, actually! Help him simplify the cooking process and make delectable sandwiches every time with our latest obsession.

Everyone loves a good massage, but sometimes, you can't just head out to the spa. Help your valentine relax after a long day with this shiatsu massager.

These moccasin slippers will change your partner's life! They're made out of 100 percent genuine suede upper and have faux fur lining to keep him cozy all night long. These Amazon brand slippers must be good if they have over 1,800 reviews, an impressive 4.3 rating and cost less than $25.

If you're looking to splurge, this Away Everywhere Bag would be a great gift! It's designed to slide over any Away suitcase's handles but it's also a great carry-on if he packs light. He could also use this as his gym bag! Either way, it comes in 10 different shades and available in leather and nylon.

These AllBirds can be worn anywhere and everywhere. They come in a dozen colors, are made with wool (so they keep you extra cozy and warm) and can be cleaned in your washing machine.

Make your man's life easier with this wireless charging pad. If they're always struggling to find their charging cords, this is the perfect gift for them.

Cheesy? Yes. Totally heartfelt? You bet! Skip the pricey greeting cards this year and spell out exactly why you love your guy with a sweet love journal that won't end up in the recycling bin.

