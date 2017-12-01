share tweet pin email

Desperate for a haircut and looking to change up my look, I decided it was time to try a new stylist — not that I was “breaking up” with mine, but I just needed something fresh and different. So, I booked an appointment with celebrity hairstylist Anh Co Tran, who has worked with Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Chastain and Shannen Doherty, and pretty much left my hair in his expert hands.

As soon as I sat down in the chair, my hair was brushed out, then washed and blown out straight. And then the scissors came out. Right before the sheers met my strands, I sat up and asked, “You’re going to cut my hair dry? Really?” I was quickly answered with a definite, “Yes.”

SNIP SNIP #beforeandafter #haircut #losangeles #anhcotran #nextdayhair #tecniart @lorealpro #drytexturespray A post shared by Los Angeles | NYC Hairstylist (@anhcotran) on Nov 27, 2017 at 8:04am PST

But why?

“Because when your hair is dry, you can better see each individual strand and how the hair moves,” said Tran. Well, that kind of made sense. “When hair is wet, it’s too condensed because the weight of the water pulls the hair down.” Apparently, this flattens out any curls or waves and minimizes any thickness.

There’s a recent movement to cut dry hair and it’s now something women ask for specifically.

“I’ve been cutting hair this way for about 10 years, but it’s gaining popularity now,” said Tran.

the.CINDY #shaping #seamlesslayers #miami #longhair #behindthechair #anhcotran #americansalon #haircut #modernsalon #lorealpro @ceendeerella A post shared by Los Angeles | NYC Hairstylist (@anhcotran) on Sep 21, 2017 at 11:27am PDT

While the traditional cut isn’t exactly phased out at the moment, cutting hair dry as opposed to wet, like most of us have experienced our entire lives, is definitely the hot trend.

“When hair is dry, we can really assess what’s going on — how damaged it is, how dense it is, how much volume and texture is necessary and where any layers should be placed,” Tran explained. “I’m able to see any cowlicks my clients have as well as the natural fall and movement of the hair. Dry-cutting is much more visual and I’m able to customize each haircut for my clients’ needs.”

If you’re getting your hair colored and cut during the same appointment, Tran says it's a must to dry-cut your hair first.

“Cutting the hair first gives it better shape before going into color,” says Tran. “And, most importantly, it ensures that I don't cut off any color or highlighting that was just put in by the colorist.”

If you think about it, how many times have you had your hair cut wet only to hate how it looks when it’s dried and styled? It's because too many stylists are ignoring the natural texture of the hair and cutting it in only one way.

“The reason I’ve been dry-cutting for years is because I’ve always felt that it provides the best results,” said Tran. “But, what many people forget is that a good blowout is key — it must be perfect.”

So, the next time you go for a cut, ask your stylist to try a dry cut if they're willing. You may be pleasantly surprised by how the style works with your hair, instead of against it, and you’ll probably love — not like — your hair when you walk out of the salon, just like I did.

This article was originally published Jan. 7, 2016 on TODAY.com.