Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 25, 2019, 7:38 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

Nobody ever has to question who Tiffani Thiessen's mom is!

How do we know? Because thanks to a throwback picture the former "Saved by the Bell" actress posted Thursday of her mother, Robyn, we're able to see that they look exactly alike!

"Today is my beautiful mother’s birthday!" Thiessen, 45, wrote on Instagram. "It’s hard to express in words how much this amazing woman means to me. She has been my everything. What she has taught me thru example is what has shaped me to be the person I am today. And it’s also what is helping to shape my two children."

We're always taken aback when celebs look so much like their parents. During a recent photo shoot for Vogue, Reese Witherspoon showed off how three generations of her family (her mom, herself and her daughter, Ava) all carry the same sweet faces.

And Christie Brinkley and her daughter Sailor both have the same model-perfect looks.

Thiessen and her mom are practically twins! NBC/Facebook

That doesn't even include all of the babies who resemble celebrities ranging from Ed Sheeran to John Legend. And let's not forget TODAY's celebration of National Doppelganger Week earlier this year!

Here's hoping Robyn has a glorious birthday with all of her family members, whether they look alike or not!