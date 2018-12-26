Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

Pink's adorable little "hell on wheels" is celebrating his second birthday!

The pop star's husband, Carey Hart, posted a cute photo on Wednesday with a birthday message for their son, Jameson, shown riding his tiny bike in front of the Christmas tree.

"Happy b day to my #2, Jamo!!!!'' Hart wrote. "He is such a blast and he’ll (sic) on wheels!!!!!! These 2 years have gone fast!!!"

Jameson being "hell on wheels" at a young age is no surprise, given that it's in his blood. Hart is a former professional freestyle motocross rider known for flying through the air on his motorcycle.

Pink's little boy has already shown he can take a tumble and get right back up with a smile, just like Dad. He even joined Hart on a jet ski during a family vacation in Florida in April.

It's also great to see he's back and smiling again after a rough bout of hand, foot and mouth disease during Pink's tour in August.

Jameson is the younger of the couple's two children, behind sister Willow, 7, who also has had her share of tumbles, including one from the monkey bars that required a trip to the hospital in October.

Great to see the family back happy and healthy for Christmas. Happy birthday, Jameson!