/ Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Boy, is Keith Urban loved!

And that's exactly what the country star's wife, Nicole Kidman, told him in a sweet 51st birthday message Friday on Instagram.

The Oscar winner, also 51, shared a photo of herself giving her hubby a hug and kiss as they pose next to a gooey chocolate birthday cake from Rotier's Restaurant in Nashville.

"You’re so loved Keith Lionel. Happy birthday baby!" Kidman gushed in the caption, adding the hashtag #keithsfavouritecake along with emojis of happy balloons, hearts, and, naturally, a cake with candles.

Kidman's "Big Little Lies" co-star Reese Witherspoon hopped into the comments to send her own sweet wishes to Urban.

"Happy happy birthday KU! Sending you (love)!" wrote Witherspoon.

Heartwarming displays of love between Kidman and her hubby are hardly unusual. After all, just months ago Urban encouraged the crowd at the Country USA Festival in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, to sing "Happy Birthday" to Kidman along with him.

Kidman, who wasn't at the concert, saw the sweet serenade on video — and then proudly shared it with fans. "What a gift," she wrote.

What a gift indeed!