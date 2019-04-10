Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 10, 2019, 8:40 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Kerry Breen

Mandy Moore is celebrating her 35th birthday Wednesday, and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, is commemorating the occasion with a sweet, heartfelt Instagram post.

"Happy Birthday to the bravest, baddest, bestest wife a guy could ever dream of," Goldsmith captioned a photo of Moore during their trip to Mt. Kilimanjaro a year ago. "I love you more and more with each moment I get to spend in your presence.

"Thanks for showing me (and anyone else who knows you) what it looks like to step into every day committed to being the best version of yourself at all times. And you do it so gracefully too. Your kindness and wisdom truly know no bounds. I’m so stoked I get to know you forever. Thanks for hanging out with me."

The pair, who married in November in a private ceremony, began dating in 2015, thanks to Instagram. As Moore once explained to People, she connected with Goldsmith after sharing a picture of an album from his band, Dawes, on her Instagram page.

"We started emailing back and forth, then we went on a date and the rest is history," she said.

They've been more than just romantically involved; they've also become creative partners. Goldsmith co-wrote the song "Invisible Ink" specifically for Moore to perform in an episode of "This Is Us."

The couple were all smiles when Moore was honored with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star last month. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

When Moore earned her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in March, he supported her at the ceremony alongside her "This Is Us" co-stars.

Later, he shared a photo of the star on Instagram, calling her "the coolest person I know" and saying that nobody deserved it more.

Hope you're having a great birthday, Mandy!