April 12, 2019, 9:43 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Kerry Breen

Khloe Kardashian's little girl is 1!

True Thompson celebrated her first birthday in sparkling style on Friday, sprawled on a bed and surrounded by many, many pink balloons.

Kardashian posted a slideshow of pics on her Instagram page.

"Happy birthday my sweet True!!" she gushed. "You are my ultimate True love! I am honored and so thankful to be your mommy! Today and until the end of time, I love you!! We have forever."

Kardashian also shared the birthday festivities on her Instagram Stories, posting pics of sweet treats including doughnuts that spelled out the message "Happy Birthday True." There were also several throwback photos, including a never-before-seen pic from the day True was born.

"My baby is 1 today. Where does the time go?" Kardashian wrote in her Instagram Stories.

True's father, Tristan Thompson, also took to Instagram in honor of her birthday.

"True-ly Perfect," he wrote. "My baby girl is one today. Man time goes by soo fast but i’m loving every minute of it. Can’t wait for us to sit home all day and watch lion king and paw patrol lol."

Several of Khloe's family members wished True a happy birthday on social media, too, including Khloe's mom, Kris Jenner, and sister Kim Kardashian West.

Hope you're having a great birthday, True!