John Travolta and Kelly Preston celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary on Thursday by sharing sweet tributes to each other on Instagram.

Preston, 56, shared an adorable photo of the couple leaning in close and smiling for the camera. She called the "Grease" star "the most wonderful man I know."

"You have given me hope when I have felt lost, loved me patiently and unconditionally ... made me laugh harder than any other human being possible ... shared the most beautiful highs and at times lows," Preston wrote. "You’re a dream Daddio and make life so much fun!! I trust my love with you implicitly ... with you I know I will always be okay no matter what happens ... I love you forever and completely. Happy 28th Anniversary."

Travolta, 65, was clearly touched by the heartfelt message.

"I love you so much Kelly! Thank you for all your love and for being such a wonderful wife and mother," he wrote. The actor also shared his own Instagram tribute to his longtime love.

"Happy Anniversary to my wonderful wife," Travolta wrote alongside a photo of Preston hugging his arm, both with huge grins on their faces.

Travolta and Preston have had one of Hollywood's longest-lasting romances, but it hasn't been without its share of heartbreak. The couple's 16-year-old son, Jett, died in 2009 after suffering a seizure during a family trip to the Bahamas.

Travolta and Preston have two other children together, Ella Bleu, 19, and Benjamin, 8.

The actress opened up about her marriage on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" last year, saying it was "kinda" love at first sight after she met Travolta during a screen test.

When asked about the best part of being married to Travolta, the still-smitten Preston said there are "too many best things."

"His lips. Dancing. Fun. Laughing ... the kids dance with us. We dance at the house. We go out dancing," she said. "Yeah, I love it."