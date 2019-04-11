Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 11, 2019, 9:46 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

John Stamos celebrated his son Billy's first birthday by dressing up as one of his musical idols.

"One year ago tonight, our little King was born," Stamos captioned a father-son Instagram pic of the pair decked out in adorable matching Elvis Presley costumes on Wednesday.

Stamos shared a photo of himself and son Billy wearing matching Elvis Presley costumes. Brian Bowen Smith / AUGUST

The photo, shot by photographer Brian Bowen Smith, finds the "Fuller House" star, 55, and his little boy both wearing white jumpsuits adorned with jewels in the shape of an American eagle — replicas of Elvis' famous "Aloha From Hawaii" outfit.

It's just the latest sign of how much fun Stamos is having as a first-time dad.

The actor tied the knot with model and actress Caitlin McHugh in February 2018, and just two months later, the couple welcomed cute Billy.

Since then, Stamos hasn't stopped gushing about how wonderful fatherhood is.

"From now on, the best part of me will always be my wife and my son,'' he wrote next to the first pic of Billy he shared with his fans.

As for the Elvis-themed birthday pic, Billy's mom adored it.

"For my darling, I love you and I always will," McHugh, 32, commented, quoting from Elvis' hit "Love Me Tender."

Uncle Jesse (Stamos) doing his spot-on Elvis impersonation in 1988. ABC via Getty Images

Stamos' "Fuller House" pals also gave the sweet photo two thumbs up.

"Happy Birthday, Billy!!!! What a great pic," wrote Candace Cameron Bure.

"Please lemme@your Teddy Bear," wrote Bob Saget, referencing another Elvis hit.

"Mr. Toots! Love you," wrote Dave Coulier.

Of course, Billy's birthday wasn't the first time Stamos, an avid Elvis fan, has dressed up like the King.

His "Full House" character, Uncle Jesse, delighted viewers with his perfect Elvis impersonation in the 1980s.

The actor also donned Elvis-style sideburns when he visited Graceland to help switch on the holiday lights in 2014. (Stamos' voice is featured on the iPad tour of the King's home-turned-museum.)

Three years later, he shared a photo of himself in full Elvis regalia while bowling at the White House. All that was missing were blue suede bowling shoes!

We're thrilled Stamos can now share his love of the King with birthday boy Billy!