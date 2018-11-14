Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

Happy birthday, hubba hubba!

Joanna Gaines posted a photo of a gritty-looking Chip on Instagram to wish him a happy 44th birthday on Wednesday.

Looking rugged in a cowboy hat and tan vest while holding a pair of gloves in his right hand and sporting some serious scruff, Chip gazes thoughtfully into the distance. Joanna wrote simply, “Two words: Dang Gina. Oh... I meant HAPPY BIRTHDAY!! You're a good man Chip Carter.”

A few other celebs took time to reach out to Chip in the comments on his big day. “Property Brothers” star Drew Scott wrote, “Happy bday you ‘ol cow poke you."

Reese Witherspoon, who recently joked she'd like her own HGTV show, opted to keep it short and sweet. “Happy birthday Chip!!” she wrote.

The official Instagram page for Magnolia also made sure not to let the day go by without wishing Chip a happy birthday.

“To the guy who always pushes us to chase after our dreams — happy birthday, @chipgaines!” read the caption.

Chip and Joanna are certainly keeping busy these days. Just last week, they announced that they will be returning to TV — only a few short months after the last episode of "Fixer Upper" aired.

They also welcomed their fifth child, Crew, into the world back in June and have said they may try for a sixth.

So, maybe for his birthday this year, Chip should wish for a chance to catch his breath!