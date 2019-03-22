Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 22, 2019, 6:59 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

Reese Witherspoon turns 43 on Friday, and for her birthday all she wants is "all the cake, all the flowers and all the candy"!

At least, that's what she said she wanted on Instagram:

"For my birthday I just want all the cake, all the flowers and all the candy ... is that too much to ask?!" she wrote in the caption. "Thank you for the sweet wishes, feeling like one very lucky lady (even received my own birthday bag from @draperjames!)."

But Witherspoon is getting so much more, thanks to sweet posts from her various celebrity friends on social media. Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern and Zoe Kravitz, who co-star with her in "Big Little Lies," shared these fun images:

Not only that, Jennifer Garner recorded herself in full band outfit, playing "A Groovy Kind of Love" on sax for her bud! (It's not the first time she's shown off her musical talent in honor of Witherspoon's birthday.)

Witherspoon also posted a photo on her birthday eve, noting how grateful she was for all she has:

"I'm reflecting on this past year," she wrote in part. "How many amazing people I met, the great fun I have had at work, friends I truly cherish, the people I have lost, the joys that definitely outweigh the sadnesses, and my loving family always at the center of everything.

"I always remember that saying, 'Don't look back, you’re not going that way,' but I want to look back a minute before I go forward again and say thank you to everyone who follows me here, everyone who came to see me speak this year, everyone who took time to say hi or say something positive, everyone who showed me their heart and their kindness," she continued. "I am so lucky to walk through this world with you all."

Right back 'atcha, Reese!