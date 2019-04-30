Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

April 30, 2019, 5:47 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Bryanna Cappadona

Giacomo Gianniotti, your resident crush from “Grey's Anatomy,” is officially a married man!

The 29-year-old Italian-Canadian actor tied the knot over the weekend with his longtime love, Nichole Gustafson, in a beautiful wedding ceremony near Rome.

He shared a sweet photo on social media that was taken just after saying “I do.”

“Huge thank you to the incredible team that gave us the most incredible wedding,” Gianniotti wrote on Instagram, “we are forever indebted to you for making this day a dream come true. We are still floating. To all our friends and family who came, we love you and we will never forget you.”

His bride shared the same photo to her account, writing, “Best day of my life!”

In the pic, a dapper Gianniotti is strolling hand-in-hand with a stunning Gustafson, who wore a lace mermaid gown and her hair in loose curls, as friends and family look on. People magazine reports the lovebirds exchanged vows at Villa Pocci, a lakeside venue overlooking the village Castel Gandolfo.

The couple's nuptials come more than a year after Gianniotti popped the question to Gustafson in November 2017. He shared the exciting news with a post on Instagram.

Gianniotti is best known for playing Dr. Andrew DeLuca on the ABC medical drama, in many ways filling the dreamy shoes (hello, baby blues and lush hair) that Patrick Dempsey, aka Dr. Derek Shepherd, left when he exited “Grey’s” in 2015.

Congrats to the happy couple!