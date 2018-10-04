Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

In a sweet departure from the usual fate of reality TV love stories, former "Bachelor" stars Sean and Catherine Lowe have reached yet another milestone.

The couple is celebrating the recent sixth anniversary of the day they met at the "Bachelor" mansion.

Sean took to Instagram to celebrate the occasion, captioning a photo of his wife with a sweet message. "Six years ago I showed up to a really weird cocktail party at a mansion in L.A. and met this smoke show," he wrote.

Sean added, "All this time later and she still gives me the tinglies."

Their introduction at the mansion marked the beginning of a beautiful relationship. Rick Rowell / ABC via Getty Images

The couple met on the 17th season of the ABC dating show, and made headlines when they decided to televise their wedding ceremony.

The pair welcomed a son, Samuel, in 2016, followed by their second child, Isaiah, this past May.

And the couple has plans to continue growing their family. Catherine told TODAY in 2016 that she and her husband want at least five children.

"I want a big family," she said at the time. "I'm looking for three biological and two adopted. That's what we're thinking about."

We're glad to see a TV couple thriving in marital bliss!