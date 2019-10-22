Sure, it's been seven years, but TODAY's Dylan Dreyer has still held onto a few cherished mementos from her wedding to Brian Fichera.

The pair tied the knot on October 6, 2012, and as she shared on Instagram Tuesday, she recently rediscovered a whole bunch of fun souvenirs from that big day.

It's all there: a save-the-date postcard, a thank-you card, and even a program indicating that they were getting married at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston.

"In a wormhole of nostalgia going through old boxes...wedding edition! #7years #bestdayever" she wrote in the caption.

Two weeks ago, Dylan also shared a sweet selfie from their anniversary celebration on Instagram.

"Toasting to our 7th Anniversary!! @fishlense the joy you bring me is indescribable...thank you for being you and all you do. I love you!" she wrote.

In addition to toasting with sparkling cider, Fichera made sure to treat Dylan to a special homemade minestrone on their anniversary. Dylan shared the unforgettable meal and joked that it only took him 7 years to learn to cook.

"Ladies and gentlemen...@fishlense has learned to cook!!!! We’re adding minestrone soup to his repertoire of cinnamon toast and popcorn!! Not even lying...it’s absolutely delicious!!! #tookonly7years #winnerwinnersoupfordinner #anniversarydinner," the TODAY meteorologist wrote, alongside a photo of the soup.

As happy as their wedding day was, the couple were even happier when little Calvin came along in 2016. Since then, they have both shared the highs and lows of their marriage — including her secondary infertility and latest pregnancy — on TODAY.

Dylan Dreyer with her husband, Brian Fichera, and son Calvin. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Happy anniversary Dylan and Brian!