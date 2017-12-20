share tweet pin email

Are you or a loved one celebrating a birthday or anniversary? Let us know your story, and there's a chance we'll celebrate your milestone on TODAY!

TODAY

TODAY's Al Roker and our sponsor Smucker's are continuing Willard Scott's tradition of recognizing viewers turning age 100 or older and couples who have been together for 75 years or more.

This month, as part of a salute to 2018, we'd like to honor someone in your life celebrating a birthday on our around New Year's Eve or New Year's Day.

Fill out the form below, letting us know a little bit about you and your loved one. Also please attach a sharp, medium-size, recent color photo that you own of the person or couple you'd like us to honor.

On the last page, we'll generate a special congratulations photo you can share on Facebook and Twitter!

Read the terms of submission here.

You may also send in an application via postal mail. Print out the form here, and attach a non-returnable, sharp, medium-size, recent color photo of your loved one(s). Your submission will not be considered unless all of the information is included. Please do not send in more than one submission per celebrant. Send the form to this address:

385 East – 14

Attention: Al Roker Celebration

30 Rockefeller Plaza

New York, NY 10112

For consideration, please submit at least six weeks prior to the celebrant’s birthday or anniversary.

PLEASE NOTE: Al receives several hundred requests each week and can announce only a selected few. If your request is honored, you will receive a call from our office to confirm the date the announcement will air. Thank you and good luck!