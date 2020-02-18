Cookbook author, actress and Food Network star Valerie Bertinelli is continuing her healthy cooking kick in 2020 with even more recipes that are low in carbs but big on flavor. In order to eat healthier and feel better overall, she's preparing fabulously flavorful main courses and sides to mix and match for a whole week's worth of good-for-you meals. She shows us how to make spicy shrimp soup, zucchini rollatini, seared scallops with lemon butter and many more low-calorie dishes that are seriously satisfying — plus, there's even a bonus almond butter cookie recipe for those with a sweet tooth!

Main Dishes

I love this recipe because it takes all of the wonderful flavors of pizza and packs them into a protein-rich frittata. You get the terrific tomatoey and cheesy flavors of your favorite slice without any of the carbs.

Rollatini is usually made with eggplant, but I love the fresh flavor that zucchini brings to the dish. A hint of lemon and fresh herbs add even more brightness to the creamy, cheesy filling.

This dish is a whole meal on its own. There are so many different flavorful veggies packed in here that you won't even need a side dish. And the best part is you can make a whole dinner using just one pan!

Fresh green herbs and a zesty avocado and tomato salsa add so much bright, bold flavor to this salmon dish. Try to get a little salsa on your fork with every bite of salmon to maximize the amazing flavors in each bite.

I love this recipe because the flavors remind me so much of a classic spinach and artichoke dip. What makes this one-pot casserole even better is that it doesn't have any heavy, overly creamy ingredients and the chicken breast gives it a healthy dose of lean protein.

Scallops are one of my favorite types of seafood because they are so easy to cook, have a lovely delicate flavor and always make me feel like I'm having a fancy meal — even if I'm just having a casual dinner at home.

The broth in this dish is a divine combination of strong and satisfying flavors, making it a super choice for any summer night when you want to eat outdoors. The piquant medley of superb aromas is led by a rush of garlic and butter, and finishes with a trail of spice and tart citrus notes. It's not a dish you'll soon forget.

Satisfying Sides

A tiny bit of butter added to these fresh veggies gives this dish a velvety rich finish without adding too much extra fat. It's still a healthy, fiber-packed side but tastes a little indulgent.

For me, it doesn't get much better than a four-ingredient dish. I also love that this recipe tastes decadent but is actually good for you! The salty pancetta adds richness to the crunchy sprouts and a splash of vinegar brightens the whole thing up.

It may seem like you're starting out with too many mushrooms and too much spinach, but both will release water and shrink as they cook. The balsamic really brings out the wonderful umami in the mushrooms, plus it adds depth to the spinach, too.

A Delicious Dessert

When a craving for something sweet comes around, I refuse to feel bad about indulging this year! This classic cookie recipe hits the spot with a few updated ingredients I can feel better about, like heart-healthy almond butter and coconut sugar, which has a lower glycemic index and more natural fiber than white sugar. With hints of vanilla and cinnamon, this little cookies hit all the right notes after a meal.

If you like those healthy recipes, check out my low-carb eating plan with seven days worth of healthy dinners!