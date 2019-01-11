Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

By TODAY

The TODAY anchors are setting some serious goals for 2019! Women's Health and Men's Health magazines split the anchors into two-person teams, with a single fitness goal. They have 10-weeks to focus and beat the competition.

Interested in joining along? Check out their plans below!

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Team Savannah and Jenna: cardio dance

This year Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager want to take their fitness goals to the next level: Instead of laughing their way through their dance workouts, they want to truly master the moves. Follow their 10-week plan here!

Team Hoda and Al: bike 1,000 miles in a month

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Al Roker and Hoda Kotb's team goal is to bike 1,000 miles together in 10 weeks (that's 500 miles each). How will they do it? By also squeezing in a lot of stretching, strength training and high-intensity workouts. Join their 10-week plan!

Team Dylan and Craig: increase strength

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Dylan Dreyer and Craig Melvin want to get strong in 2019. In order to make that happen, they're going to work on basic fundamental exercises that may feel easy at first, but they'll get increasingly harder as the weeks go on. Read more about their fitness plan here!