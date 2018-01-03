Healthy Steals and Deals: ClassPass, Treadmill, BKR water bottles and more

share tweet pin email

Jill’s Steals and Deals contains great deals offered by retailers to TODAY viewers.

To get more deals, follow our new Facebook page, Shop TODAY for daily deals offered exclusively to our Facebook followers! Whether shopping for your home, your kids or yourself, Shop TODAY will help you discover the best products and sales online.

Please click on the following website links to be directed to the offers from the companies we featured, and be sure to read the details. Conditions and restrictions may apply. If you have any specific questions about these details, please contact with the retailers making the offers.

The exclusive deals to TODAY viewers will last about 24 hours, but check the specific retailers’ sites for specific terms and conditions. Shipping is included in all the deals and none of the prices have additional fees.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Weight-loss Steals and Deals: Activewear, Spiralizers, treadmills, more Play Video - 5:43 Weight-loss Steals and Deals: Activewear, Spiralizers, treadmills, more Play Video - 5:43

To get more deals and information on items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish sign up for the daily Stuff We Love newsletter.

Due to an overwhelming response, some of these products’ sites may experience technical difficulties. Each company is working on resolving their technical issues. Check back here for more information on other ways to purchase them.

------------------------------------------------------------------

LED Armband Light-Up Fitness Phone Holder and Fitness Belt Waist Band, $24, Gabba Goods

Gabba Goods / Gabba Goods

Retail price: $49.98

Percent discount: 52 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYFITNESS

(To purchase the fitness set, click on the hyperlink above. From there, you'll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Gabba Goods is offering their phone holder and waist band at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

This two-piece set both made of sweat resistant material and feature a reflective trim for safe use at night. They LED armband has a comfortable, lightweight arm strap and an LED light for better visibility at night. It features 8 LED lights with 3 flashing modes: Steady, fast blinking and slow blinking.

The fitness belt is perfect for running! It safely stores your phone, wallet and keys while you're staying active. It has a lightweight and comfortable waist band with an adjustable strap. A headphone eyelet is also included! Choose from four different color combos.

Gabba Goods says their product will arrive within two weeks. All sales are final.

Have a question? Contact info@gabbagoods-deals.com.

------------------------------------------------------------------

Shape-Enhancing Performance Women's Active Wear, $25, Marika

Marika / Marika

Retail price: $48-$60

Percent discount: Up to 58 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYACTIVEWEAR

(To purchase the active wear, click on the hyperlink above. From there, you'll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Marika is offering their women's active wear at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

Easily transition from workouts to everyday on-the-go routines with this active wear. It specializes in shape-enhancing items that are designed to contour and enhance the shape of your body.

They are easy to wear and come in a variety of colors. Choose from the following: Slimming jackets and hoodies, fashion forward activewear tops, form fitting capris, leggings pants and more!

Marika says their product will arrive within two weeks. All sales are final.

Have a question? Contact info@marika-deals.com.

------------------------------------------------------------------

Rocket Electric Power Blender or Electric Spiralizer, $127/$78, Think kitchen

ThinkKitchen Think Kitchen Spiralizer & Rocket Blender

Retail price: $255/$160

Percent discount: Up to 51 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYKITCHEN

(To purchase the blender or spiralizer, click on the hyperlink above. From there, you'll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Think kitchen is offering their blender or spiralizer at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

The Rocket Power Blender can blend soups, smoothies and more! Designed with a solid body and 1200 watts of power, it was made for superior performance and durable, long lasting use.

This Power Blender has eight speed settings plus it is super easy to clean! It Includes a tall pitcher, small pitcher, and small cup.

The Electric Spiralizer is a great way to start a healthy New Year! With four different blades, it allows you to create ribbon linguini, spaghetti and fettuccini and even the most perfect curly fries.

It can accommodate an array of vegetables up to 6-inches long. Comes equipped with an auto off feature so it is hands free.

If you enjoy colorful and fresh salads all year long, the electric vegetable cutter is the only kitchen tool you'll need.

Think Kitchen says their product will arrive within one-two weeks. All sales are final.

Have a question? Contact deals@stokesstores.com.

------------------------------------------------------------------

Membership, $1.50-$3.75, ClassPass

Class Pass

Retail price: $30-$75 but varies by city and plan

Percent discount: 95 percent off your first month of our 5 class plan!

Discount code: TODAY95

(To purchase the membership, click on the hyperlink above. From there, you'll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

ClassPass is offering a first month membership at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

ClassPass gives you access to the best fitness studios in your city. From yoga, cycling, Pilates, barre, running, strength training, dance, sports, the options are endless and all bookable through the ClassPass app. Take the classes you love for less.

The flexible fitness membership lets you attend the most talked about workouts, like Barry’s Bootcamp, FlyWheel and Physique 57, and allows you to discover and book new fitness options in your neighborhood!

ClassPass says their product will arrive in an instant. All sales are final.

Have a question? Contact here.

------------------------------------------------------------------

2-Piece Glass Water Bottle Set, $31, BKR

BKR

Retail price: $70-$75

Percent discount: Up to 59 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYWATERBOTTLE

(To purchase the water bottle set, click on the hyperlink above. From there, you'll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

BKR is offering their glass water bottle set at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

bkr is the beauty essential that will change the way you hydrate forever. The original (and by far most chic) glass water bottle, they’re covered in soft silicone and make drinking water a joy. It is the perfect product for your New Year’s resolution to finally drink enough water.

Take your water with you everywhere! The 500ml is perfect for when you're on the go or at the gym — just throw it in your purse or gym bag. They are also sustainable and eco-friendly.

Choose from 9 different chic sets.

BKR says their product will arrive within two weeks. All sales are final.

Have a question? Contact info@bkrbottles-deals.com.

------------------------------------------------------------------

Fresh Start Kit, $59, iFit

iFit

Retail price: $165

Percent discount: 65 percent off!

Discount code: TODAY59

(To purchase the cardio kit, click on the hyperlink above. From there, you'll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

iFit is offering their cardio kit at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

A new year A new you, the iFit Fresh Start includes everything you need to jumpstart your fitness for the new year. This kit provides you all the information, tracking and workouts to hit your goals. Get ready to crush it.

The iFit Fresh Start kit includes:

• A Premium yoga mat 6cm thick, reversible and non-slip.

• A speed jump rope.

• A 65 cm exercise ball with pump.

• 2 weights

• 1 yoga block

• Access to online video workouts

iFit says their product will arrive within two weeks. You have 30 days to return the item.

Have a question? Contact sales@iFit.com.

------------------------------------------------------------------

Pro 2000 Treadmill, $887, ProForm

ProForm

Retail price: $1,999

Percent discount: 56 percent off!

Discount code: TODAY887

(To purchase the treadmill, click on the hyperlink above. From there, you'll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

ProForm is offering their treadmill at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

The Pro 2000 Treadmill offers these features:

Burn 2x the calories with a 15 percent incline for maximum calorie burn. It has a speed up to 12 miles per hour; a 5 minute mile pace.

It also has 22” x 60” deck with shock absorption and two fans to keep you cool.

No need to come up with a routine; it has 32 built in workouts.

ProForm says their product will arrive within two weeks. You have 30 days to return the item.

Have a question? Contact service@iconfitness.com.

------------------------------------------------------------------

HIIT Trainer Pro, $999, ProForm

ProForm

Retail price: $2,643

Percent discount: 62 percent off!

Discount code: TODAY999

(To purchase the HIIT trainer, click on the hyperlink above. From there, you'll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

ProForm is offering their HIIT trainer at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

The HIIT Trainer Pro combines climbing stairs with the intensity of boxing, burning more calories. HIIT or High Intensity Interval Training, is training at 100 percent effort for a short time followed by a short recovery time.

The HIIT Trainer Pro works your arms and legs at the same time, burning more calories in less time. It is quiet, smooth, and durable. You'll hit your fitness goals with the power of an incline!

The compact footprint takes up half the space of a normal elliptical.

The 10 inch HD touchscreen displays your workout stats and 32 built in work out programs.

ProForm says their product will arrive within two weeks. You have 30 days to return the item.

Have a question? Contact service@iconfitness.com.

------------------------------------------------------------------

*Important Editor's Note*

If you have any specific questions about the details, the products' websites or inventory, please check with the retailers making the offers. You can find their contact information on the sites — this is your best bet.

If you have a comment for TODAY, submit it here. Please note that TODAY staffers are unable to respond to every email.

For more health tips, check out the 13 delicious and healthy cookbooks we can't cook without and look at the 12 best shoes for any workout.

Happy shopping!