Start TODAY Deal of the Day: 60 percent off women's shapewear

share tweet pin email

As part of our Start TODAY series, Jill Martin is sharing with TODAY viewers a deal a day to keep you on track with your 2018 resolutions.

Today's deal is Robert Matthew women's shapewear

To get more deals, follow our new Facebook page, Shop TODAY for daily deals offered exclusively to our Facebook followers! Whether shopping for your home, your kids or yourself, Shop TODAY will help you discover the best products and sales online.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Steals and Deals to help you reach your 2018 goals: Shapewear Play Video - 0:48 Steals and Deals to help you reach your 2018 goals: Shapewear Play Video - 0:48

Please click on the website link below to be directed to the offer from the companies we featured, and be sure to read the details. Conditions and restrictions may apply. If you have any specific questions about these details, please contact the retailers making the offers.

------------------------------------------------------------------

Women's Shapewear, $19.99 w/ code TODAYRM, Robert Matthews Shapewear

Robert Matthews

Retail price: $44.99-49.99

Percent discount: 60 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYRM

Looking for a new stylish shapewear piece to transform your look in any outfit? These sculpting body shapers are lightweight and pack a powerful punch. They are all made of comofortable lightweight material, tighten and flatten tummy, offer medium or firm control and will not role.

You can wear these for any season and under skirts, dresses, jeans, leggings. They will tighten your midsection look.

Choose from the following shapewear styles and designs. They are available in nude and black and in sizes XS-2XL:

Robert Matthew Radiance Women's Shapewear High-Waist Brief

Featuring a comfortable high waist brief design to make your tummy look tighter and toned while providing firm control throughout your midsection. This piece is a must have addition to any ladies wardrobe.

Robert Matthew Brilliance Women's Shapewear High Waisted Mid-Thigh Boy Shorts

Featuring a comfortable high waist smooth design to make your tummy look tighter and toned while providing medium control throughout your midsection. Additionally due to the mid-thigh design you will not show any panty lines and have additional support along your upper thighs. This piece is a must have addition to any ladies wardrobe.

Robert Matthew Transforming Women's Shapewear Full Slip Camisole

Featuring a comfortable tank top full-length design to make your body look tighter and toned while providing light control throughout your midsection for a seamless look. This piece is a must have addition to any ladies wardrobe.

Robert Matthew Haute Women's Shapewear Waist Trainer Corset

Featuring a tight comfortable breathable corset design to make your body look tighter and toned while providing firm hourglass control throughout your midsection. The three rows of hook and eye closures allows you to adjust the size for maximum comfort and control.

Robert Matthews says their product will arrive within two weeks. All sales are final.

Have a question? Contact Today@RobertMatthew.com.

This exclusive deal to TODAY viewers will last about 24 hours, but check the specific retailers’ sites for specific terms and conditions. Shipping is included in all the deals and none of the prices have additional fees.

To get more deals and information on items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish sign up for the daily Stuff We Love newsletter.

Due to an overwhelming response, the sites for some of these products may experience technical difficulties. Each company is working to resolve their technical issues. Check back here as we update information for other ways to purchase these items.

------------------------------------------------------------------

*Important Editor's Note*

If you have any specific questions about the details, the products' websites or inventory, please check with the retailers making the offers. You can find their contact information on the sites — this is your best bet.

If you have a comment for TODAY, submit it here. Please note that TODAY staffers are unable to respond to every email.

For more health tips, check out the 13 delicious and healthy cookbooks we can't cook without and look at the 12 best shoes for any workout.

Happy shopping!