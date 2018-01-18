Start TODAY Deal of the Day: Over 60 percent off James Jeans

share tweet pin email

As part of our Start TODAY series, Jill Martin is sharing with TODAY viewers a deal a day to keep you on track with your 2018 resolutions.

Today's deal is James Jeans best-selling premium denim fits in Twiggy and Hunter.

------------------------------------------------------------------

Hunter and Twiggy jeans, $59 each (no code needed), James Jeans

James Jeans

Retail price: $180 - $190

Percent discount: Over 60 percent off!

James Jeans is world renowned for its coveted perfect fit combined with unrivaled comfort. The fit is perfect when it best accentuates the natural curves and confidence of the wearer. Everyone has her perfect fit, but every brand cannot match that fit. Thanks to James Jeans' handcrafted 3-D contour patterns (the only premium denim brand to still rely on hand crafted patterns) the butt is uniquely "blossom-lifted" and the thighs and legs are slimmed and visually elongated. The true definition of a perfect fit and 100 percent made in the U.S.

James Jeans is offering their Twiggy and Hunter styles.

Twiggy (mid rise skinny jean)

James Jeans

Your favorite skinny jean tailored to fit and flatter every body type. Featured in fabrications, which are both incredibly soft and supple with unbelievable flex and hold.

Hunter (High rise straight leg)

James Jeans

Our classic straight-leg tailored to fit and flatter in fabrications that feature incredible stretch-flex technology to hold you in and lean you out.

Items will arrive within two weeks of purchase date. All items are eligible for exchange or store credit.

Have a question? Contact customercare@jamesjeans.us.

This exclusive deal to TODAY viewers will last about 24 hours, but check the specific retailers’ sites for specific terms and conditions. Shipping is included in all the deals and none of the prices have additional fees.

------------------------------------------------------------------

