As part of our Start TODAY series, Jill Martin is sharing with TODAY viewers a deal a day to keep you on track with your 2018 resolutions.

Today's deal is Luxor Linens lakeview signature Egyptian cotton spa robes with monogramming

Egyptian Cotton Checkered OR Terry Cloth Spa Robes with monogramming, $59.95 w/code TODAYROBE, Luxor Linens

Luxor Linens

Retail price: $149-$189

Percent discount: 60-68 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYROBE

Relax and unwind in 2018 with a new robe! Choose from the following two options:

Luxor Linens lakeview signature Egyptian cotton checkered spa robes with monogramming: Tailored in Turkey, these robes use the finest toweling techniques that have been passed on for many generations. The checkered pattern is woven from the finest Egyptian Cotton for the ultimate softness and the relaxed shoulder fit offers supreme comfort. They are machine wash and dry and unisex.

Luxor Linens lakeview signature Egyptian cotton terry spa robes with monogramming: About to say "I do" or know someone who is? This beautiful robe set is the perfect gift for the big day. The attention to detail on the embroidery will leave you overwhelmed with happiness and thankful to have such a special wedding keepsake. Made from luxurious 100-percent Egyptian Cotton, the terry robe will keep you warm and cozy as the temperatures drop, and these one size fits most robes are designed to fit a range of body types comfortably. They are machine wash and dry and unisex.

Both robes are available with no monogram, couples monograms, single initials A-Z, his, hers, Mr/Mrs monogram, Dad/Mom in black monogram script.

Luxor Linens says their product will arrive within two weeks. All sales are final and non-returnable.

Have a question? Contact Today@luxorlinens.com.

This exclusive deal to TODAY viewers will last about 24 hours, but check the specific retailers’ sites for specific terms and conditions. Shipping is included in all the deals and none of the prices have additional fees.

