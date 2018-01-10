share tweet pin email

As part of our Start TODAY series, Jill Martin is sharing with TODAY viewers a deal a day to keep you on track with your 2018 resolutions.

Today's deal is Cargo Cosmetics 3-piece makeup collections

3-Piece Makeup Collections, $32, Cargo Cosmetics

Cargo Cosmetics

Retail price: $74-$76

Percent discount: Up to 58 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYMAKEUP

Achieve beautiful makeup results with this 3-piece collection from Cargo Cosmetics.

Choose from the following collections:

Wanderlust Palette and Nudes

The Wanderlust Palette features 12 shades in a mix of matte and shimmer

Essential Lip Color in Dubai: This all-in-one lipstick is moisturizing and has a lightweight feel. Your lips will standout in this bold shade.

Swimmables Lip Pencil in Oahu: Create all day lip definition with this long-wear, soft, smooth and water-resistant pencil.

Wanderlust Palette and Pinks

The Wanderlust Palette features 12 shades in a mix of matte and shimmer.

Essential Lip Color in Bombay: This all-in-one lipstick is moisturizing and has a lightweight feel. Your lips will standout in this bold shade.

Swimmables Lip Pencil in Canaria: Create all day lip definition with this long-wear, soft, smooth and water-resistant pencil.

Wanderlust Palette and Eye Essentials

The Wanderlust Palette features 12 shades in a mix of matte and shimmer.

Liquid Eyeliner: This sleek, liquid eyeliner pen draws a precise line with ease is long-wearing and smudge-proof.

Picture Perfect Lash Tint: This everyday mascara will keep your lashes black for days.

Cargo Cosmetics says their product will arrive within two weeks. All sales are final.

Have a question? Contact info@cargocosmetics-deals.com.

