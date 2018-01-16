Start TODAY Deal of the Day: 75 percent off leather watch

share tweet pin email

As part of our Start TODAY series, Jill Martin is sharing with TODAY viewers a deal a day to keep you on track with your 2018 resolutions.

Today's deal is a Bruno Magli watch.

Women's Emma Italian Leather Strap Watch, $89 with code WATCHTODAY, Bruno Magli

Bruno Magli

Retail price: $365

Percent discount: 75 percent off!

Discount code: WATCHTODAY

This captivating wristwatch from Bruno Magli is a perfect addition for your collection. The trapezoid case shape is paired with a beautiful Italian leather strap and gracefully-crafted facing details. All of the unique features make this piece perfect for any occasion. It is available in five different colors.

Bruno Magli says the watch will arrive in two to six business days from receipt of order. All sales are final.

Have a question? Contact watches@brunomagli.com.

