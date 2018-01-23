Start TODAY Deal of the Day: 53 percent off body scrub and hand cream duo

share tweet pin email

As part of our Start TODAY series, Jill Martin is sharing with TODAY viewers a deal a day to keep you on track with your 2018 resolutions.

Today's deal is Coastal body scrub and hand cream.

Body scrub and hand cream duo, $34 with code COASTALCHEER, Coastal Salt & Soul

Coastal

Retail price: $72

Percent discount: 53 percent off!

Discount code: COASTALCHEER

The duo is available in either ocean gardenia or blue watermint scent.

Body scrub exfoliator for smooth, sexy and glowing skin, with honey and coconut sugar

Sea-to-skin body scrub that helps lift away dead cells and delicately detoxifies and nourishes. The unique combination of sea-powered ingredients and sweet exfoliants provides an unforgettable experience that your body and soul will love. For all skin types, tones and textures that crave beautiful, sexy and soft skin.

Hydrating hand cream for cracked, dry hands with pure shea butter and avocado oil

Forget everything you’ve ever known about hand creams. Absorbing instantly, our combination of sea oils and butters naturally hydrate, soothes and protects your hands like no other. We promise that you’ll never look back after experiencing this little slice of heaven in a tube. An award-winning, lust-worthy, fast-absorbing formula for heavenly, touchable hands that are deliciously scented and locked in with a surge of sea-powered moisture with zero greasy residue.

Coastal says items will ship within two weeks. All sales are final.

Have a question? Contact logan@celebratebeautybrands.com.

This exclusive deal to TODAY viewers will last about 24 hours, but check the specific retailers’ sites for specific terms and conditions. Shipping is included in all the deals and none of the prices have additional fees.

Happy shopping!