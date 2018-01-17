Start TODAY Deal of the Day: 50 percent off body scrub bundle

share tweet pin email

As part of our Start TODAY series, Jill Martin is sharing with TODAY viewers a deal a day to keep you on track with your 2018 resolutions.

Today's deal is Seoulscrub body scrub bundle.

Body Scrub Bundle, $31.50 with code TODAYSKIN, Seoulscrub

Seoulscrub

Retail price: $63

Percent discount: 50 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYSKIN

All the scrubs are handcrafted, 100 percent natural, Vegan friendly, cruelty free and made in the U.S. The oils never separate, which makes it easy to use as it requires no mixing. Just shake some into your hand and apply to wet skin and rub in circular motions. They come in resealable zip pouches and are great for traveling or to take to the gym. Exfoliating two to three times a week helps remove dead skin to reveal a healthy glow, improves circulation, improves skin texture and tone, allows other skin care products to penetrate deeper, and provides a clean canvas for both shaving and spray tans.

The bundle includes creamy coconut, peppermint and pink grapefruit vanilla scrubs.

Creamy coconut body scrub is a mineral rich Himalayan salt body scrub. This scrub smells delicious and is created with a blend of oils and extracts (extra virgin coconut oil, apricot kernel oil, avocado oil, sunflower extract, rice bran extract, rosemary extract and vitamin E) that deeply hydrate and soften the skin while delivering anti-aging and anti-inflammatory benefits. This scrub can double as a relaxing and purifying bath soak if added to the bath. The oils will leave the skin very soft.

Peppermint coffee body scrub is the perfect scrub to tone your skin and give your mind and muscles a pick me up. It is all natural, created with organic sea salt, organic cane sugar, anti-oxidant rich coffee, peppermint essential oils and a blend of oils (apricot kernel oil, avocado oil, sunflower extract, rice bran extract, rosemary extract and vitamin E) that deeply hydrate the skin. Caffeine is known to stimulate, tighten and tone skin while targeting skin conditions, such as acne, cellulite, eczema and psoriasis. After using, your skin will be silky smooth, soft and feel refreshed.

Pink grapefruit vanilla body scrub is an uplifting Himalayan salt body scrub that is rich in vitamin C and has purifying and toning properties. It's created with Himalayan salt, sugar and a blend of nourishing oils (apricot kernel oil, avocado oil, sunflower extract, rice bran extract, rosemary extract and vitamin E) that offer anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant benefits. Skin is left soft, smooth and deeply hydrated. This scrub can double as a relaxing and purifying bath soak if added to the bath. The oils will leave the skin very soft.

Seoulscrub says it will arrive in seven to 14 days. All sales are final.

Have a question? Contact intouch@seoulscrub.com.

Happy shopping!