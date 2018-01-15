6 healthy ways to indulge your sweet or salty cravings

share tweet pin email

Need a tasty treat you can snack on when a food craving strikes? I've got you covered. Indulge in these satisfying swaps the next time you have a hankering for something sweet, salty or chocolatey. And you’ll feel good knowing that each Joy Food option is less than 200 calories and offers a dose of nutrition to boot. Go ahead… Give in and enjoy!

Craving chocolate candies?

Yes, please! If you're coo-coo for cocoa, try these two simple solutions.

1. Chocolate chip-stuffed raspberries

Instead of gobbling down a few chocolate candies with fruity fillings, enjoy 10 chocolate chip-stuffed raspberries for only 35 calories (double the portion and more than quadruple the nutrition). Simply stuff each raspberry with one semi-sweet or dark chocolate chip — it's that easy. Bonus: These bites are scrumptious, adorable and pack fiber and antioxidants.

2. Three-ingredient mug cake

And, if you're craving a chocolatey slice of cake, this three-ingredient delicious mug cake recipe will definitely make your tastebuds happy. Did I mention it weighs in at just 150 calories? Get the tasty recipe!

3. Cinnamon cheesecake fondue

Heck yeah! This rich and creamy cinnamon cheesecake fondue recipe is a delicious way to satisfy a craving for New York-style cheesecake without excessive calories, saturated fat and sugar. Choose any fruit you like for dipping — eater’s choice — and rejoice in knowing you’ve saved yourself more than 500 calories and some serious sugar shock.

4. Frozen pitted cherries

Trade sugar-laden cherry gummies for a bag of frozen, sweet pitted cherries. These colorful gems are oh-so-naturally sweet, and will cost you only 40 calories per half-cup serving. Plus, cherries are rich in anthocyanins, an antioxidant which helps fight inflammation and eases joint pain. I like to eat them straight from the freezer bag — it tastes like cherry ices without any of the junk.

Craving salt?

Obviously! Instead of fattening chips and pretzels, here's how to crush a salty-savory craving without gaining an ounce.

5. Jicama chips

Whip up these flavorful “no-bake” crunchy jicama chips in five minutes flat. Simply peel and cut the root veggie into pieces, then sprinkle on garlic powder, onion powder, salt (of course!) and a squeeze of fresh lime juice.

6. Zoodle ramen

Also, say goodbye to starchy, salty and refined ramen noodles. Instead, save oodles of calories by making your own “ramen” soup by simmering a mound of nutrient-rich zoodles (zucchini noodles) in chicken stock. Scrumptious, slimming and slurp-worthy!

For more healthy tips and delicious recipes, follow Joy on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and check out her cookbook From Junk Food to Joy Food.