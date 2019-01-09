Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

By TODAY

Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager are friends, co-workers AND workout buddies. But this year, they want to take their fitness goals to the next level: Instead of laughing their way through their dance workouts, they want to truly master the moves.

Want to join them? Here is their plan for the next 10 weeks — you can follow along!

PHASE 1:

Experiment! You should try a range of dance studios to find the one that resonates most with you personally. Many studios also have their own streaming or Youtube tutorials that you can test at home if you can’t make it to a class. For the first two weeks, take three classes a week with different concepts until you’ve found the one you want to stick with.

WEEK 1:

Try two different studio classes and one online streaming class.

Here are some streaming options:

Here are a few YouTube channels with free workouts:

WEEK 2:

Try two more different studio classes and another online streaming class. Many of the streaming platforms have free trials to give you a taste of their programs.

PHASE 2:

Choose your "Get Fit” studio and stick with it! Found something you love? Make a point to go two or three times a week so that you can master the basic moves and get comfortable with the class.

WEEK 3:

Take three classes at your chosen "Get Fit" studio.

WEEK 4:

Take three classes at your chosen "Get Fit" studio.

PHASE 3:

Continue learning while keeping things fresh. You should know the basics by now — so keep it up! Every time you go to your favorite class you’ll feel more confident. But we don’t want things to get boring, so we’re adding in a “Wild Card” class so that you can keep learning and building on your moves.

WEEK 5-8:

Take two classes at your chosen "Get Fit" studio and one class at your "Wild Card" studio or stream.

PHASE 4:

Perfect your routine.

You’ve been practicing at the same “Get Fit” studio for six weeks now. For the last two weeks of this program, devote all three of your weekly classes to mastering that dance.

WEEK 8-10:

Take three classes at your chosen 'Get Fit" studio.

Finish your 10-week plan by showing off the moves you’ve worked for and tally those steps!

Check out the other fitness plans for the TODAY anchors:

If you're interested in more diet and fitness advice, sign up for our One Small Thing newsletter.