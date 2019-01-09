Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

We've seen Craig Melvin keep up with Bob Harper — and we've watched Dylan Dreyer work out with celebrity trainer Ben Bruno. Yet this year, this new fitness team wants to focus on their strength together, specifically their core muscles.

Strength isn’t all about big biceps and rippling abs. Your body needs strength every day, both to protect against injury and to stay ready for any and every challenge, from playing with the kids to a weekend of rock-climbing.

You don’t build that strength by just lifting heavy weights. You get your body in shape to tackle anything by mixing weights with body weight exercises and things you’ve never tried, like Pilates and yoga.

The plan: Do two strength workouts and attend one fitness class, either online or in studio, per week. This 10-week program will help you put on muscle where and how you need it.

WEEK 1 + 2:

You’re building basic fundamental strength during these first two weeks. The mobility moves that start each workout may feel unfamiliar, but by the second week, don’t be surprised if you look forward to them. The strength moves may feel easy — the key is locking in your form.

MOBILITY: Perform your favorite stretches for 40 seconds, then rest for 20 seconds before moving onto the next stretch during week one (examples include child's pose, superman hold). During week two, do each move for 50 seconds, then rest 10.

STRENGTH: During each set, do reps for 30 seconds. Rest 60 seconds after each set. Rest 60 seconds between exercises. Aim to do as many reps as you can during each set, but focus on form first. Some exercises you could do include kettlebell swings, alternating reverse lunges and plank shoulder taps.

WEEK 3 + 4:

Your body should be in a groove now, and you’ll be feeling looser, especially in the upper back area. If you tried a plank now, you’d have a much easier time with that too. Time to amp things up a bit!

MOBILITY: Do each move for 40 seconds, then rest for 20 seconds before moving onto the next exercise during week three. During week four, do each move for 50 seconds, then rest 10. Try plank to downward dog, superman holds or plank to alternating spiderman lunge.

STRENGTH: During each set, do reps for 30 seconds. Rest 60 seconds after each set. Rest 60 seconds between exercises. Aim to do as many reps as you can during each set, but focus on form first. Try a glute bridge, bicep curls, goblet squats and more.

WEEK 5 + 6:

You’re halfway through! You’ve built stability in your mid-back, and you challenged your legs over the last two weeks, while continuing to build plank strength. And thanks to those spiderman lunges, your hips should be feeling loose. We’ll introduce some overhead work this week and keep pushing your plank game.

MOBILITY: Do each move for 40 seconds, then rest for 20 seconds before moving onto the next exercise during week five. During week six, do each move for 50 seconds, then rest 10.

STRENGTH: During each set, do reps for 30 seconds. Rest 60 seconds after each set. Rest 60 seconds between exercises. Aim to do as many reps as you can during each set, but focus on form first. Try bent-over alternating dumbbell rows, dumbbell bench press or an underhand grip lat pulldown.

WEEK 7 + 8:

You’re almost at the finish line, and by this point, you’ve developed major core stability, and you’ve strengthened your postural back muscles greatly. Get ready to build on those gains in the final countdown.

MOBILITY: Do each move for 40 seconds, then rest for 20 seconds before moving onto the next exercise during week seven. During week eight, do each move for 50 seconds, then rest 10. Try a pushup into side plank, single-leg dumbbell deadlift or alternating reverse lunges to shoulder press.

WEEK 9 +10:

You’re in the home stretch! You’ve challenged your body but you should notice many feel-good benefits: Better posture, and less soreness and tension in your upper back and your hips. Now finish this 10-week challenge strong, by owning your planks, pushing your mobility just a little bit more, and lifting your heaviest weights yet!

MOBILITY: Do each move for 40 seconds, then rest for 20 seconds before moving onto the next exercise during week 9. During week 10, do each move for 50 seconds, then rest 10.

STRENGTH: During each set, do reps for 30 seconds. Rest 60 seconds after each set. Rest 60 seconds between exercises. Aim to do as many reps as you can during each set, but focus on form first. Try exercises that really challenge you. You can handle it now!

