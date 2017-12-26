share tweet pin email

Mornings are tough for everyone. While getting out of bed can seem like a challenge, a morning workout might sound impossible. But it doesn't have to be! Bob Harper shared three simple exercises and three stretches that will wake up your body and get you moving!

Watch the video below and read the instructions for more detail — and if you have some extra time, try to run through the exercise circuit more than once.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Bob Harper's quick morning workout Play Video - 2:56 Bob Harper's quick morning workout Play Video - 2:56

Exercises:

1. Russian twist with ball slam

TODAY

Start sitting on the ground, with your feet bent in front of you. Lean your chest back without rounding your spine. Grip a weighted ball with your hands. Twist your upper body to one side, then slam the weighted ball down to the ground. Pick it up and repeat on the other side. If you don't have a weighted ball at home, you could use a basketball. Continue alternating for 10 reps.

2. Falling star

TODAY

Start in a high plank position, with your hands flat on the floor. Lift your right arm straight into the air. As you shift your body to the side, stretch your left leg across the floor. Repeat on the other side. Continue alternating for 10 reps.

3. Punch plank

TODAY

Start in an elbow plank position. Keeping your body in a parallel line with the floor, tighten your hands into fists. Keeping your lower body as still as possible, punch the air in front of your right arm, then left. Continue alternating for 10 reps.

Stretches:

1. Downward-facing dog

TODAY

Start on the ground, on your hands and knees. Place your hands in front of your shoulders. Keeping your knees below your hips, reach your pelvis toward the sky. Straighten your legs, but do not lock your knees. Press the mat away from you as you draw your chest toward your thighs. Hold this pose for 10 seconds.

Advanced version: 3-legged downward dog

TODAY

From downward dog, raise your right leg off of the ground straight into the air. Bend your right knee so your foot and knee are pointing toward the mat. Hold this pose for 10 seconds then repeat on the other leg.

2: Bridge

TODAY

Start sitting on the ground, with feet flat on the floor. Place your hands under shoulders, with fingers pointing forward. Push into your palms to raise your body off of the ground. Raise and tighten your core muscles. Tilt your head back. Hold this pose for 10 seconds

3. Supported pigeon

TODAY

Find a chair or bench that can support your body weight. Raise one leg off of the ground. While keeping your hips square, place your shin horizontally on the chair. Lift into your chest and extend your spine as you fold forward. Hold this pose for 10 seconds and repeat on the other leg.

For more simple tips on how to improve your life, sign up for our One Small Thing newsletter.