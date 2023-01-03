Start the year on a healthy note with 3 easy make-ahead recipes

Dietician Vanessa Rissetto is joining the TODAY Food team to help us get a jump start on healthy habits for the New Year. She shows us how to make protein-packed egg muffins, tender slow-cooker shredded chicken and creamy cilantro-avocado sauce.

This sauce will make any grilled chicken recipe exciting. You can also use it as a condiment, or even a salad dressing.

Mornings can be chaotic, but breakfast is too important to skip! That's why I like to whip these Egg Muffins up in advance, so they're ready to go whenever I am. Just warm them up in the microwave for 30 seconds before serving.

This recipe is one of my go-to meal prep recipes. Make it in advance (the slow cooker does all the work) and add it to salads or use it in wraps. Hosting taco night? Add some beans, canned tomatoes and low-sodium taco seasoning for flavorful bites!

