There are two types of people in this world when it comes to Halloween costumes: those who are indecisive and those who procrastinate. Whichever category you fall in, TODAY Style is here to help!

Are you wavering between a few options? Perhaps you are torn between a classic get-up and something more timely and current. Or, maybe you’ve waited too long to get this year’s costume and find the stores no longer carry the good options. You can dig through your basement to unearth a costume from three years ago, but, alas, you go to the same party with the same people every year. You can’t show up as a black cat ... again.

Whether you are of the ambivalent variety or a last-minute decision-maker, we have three DIY costume transformations to come to your rescue. With a few quick and crafty tweaks, you can turn that one ordinary costume into two!

Caped crusaders

One black cape equals two awesome costumes. With the wave of a magic wand, turn your magician costume into the "Game of Thrones" hero Jon Snow.