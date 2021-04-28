IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Enter a Draper James Mother's Day giveaway — plus get up to 30% off Hatch, Tarte, UrbanStems and more 

How to easily clean blinds without taking them down

You don't have to take your blinds down to clean them with this easy cleaning hack.
Portrait of young woman in her apartment
Blinds don't have to be a hassle to clean — just channel your inner puppeteer.Getty Images stock
/ Source: TODAY
By Amy Eley

With multiple sides and often flimsy construction, blinds can be a hassle to clean — but they don't have to be.

We tested out what is certainly one of the easiest cleaning hacks for wiping those blinds free from dust. It's simple, kid-friendly and maybe even be a little bit fun. Here's the best way to clean blinds without even having to take them off the window.

Related

Home

HomeYour 2021 spring-cleaning checklist

How to clean blinds

Step 1: Slip a clean sock over your hand and dip it in a 50/50 solution of white vinegar and water — it's a very effective blind cleaner.

Samantha Okazaki / TODAY

Step 2: Channel your inner puppeteer and swipe the sock over each slat for a quick and easy blind cleaning.

Related

Home

HomeTODAY’s 2021 A to Z stain removal guide

This article was originally published on Sept. 4, 2015.