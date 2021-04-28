With multiple sides and often flimsy construction, blinds can be a hassle to clean — but they don't have to be.

We tested out what is certainly one of the easiest cleaning hacks for wiping those blinds free from dust. It's simple, kid-friendly and maybe even be a little bit fun. Here's the best way to clean blinds without even having to take them off the window.

How to clean blinds

Step 1: Slip a clean sock over your hand and dip it in a 50/50 solution of white vinegar and water — it's a very effective blind cleaner.

Samantha Okazaki / TODAY

Step 2: Channel your inner puppeteer and swipe the sock over each slat for a quick and easy blind cleaning.

This article was originally published on Sept. 4, 2015.