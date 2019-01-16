Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Laurent Amzallag

As a fitness coach, my clients frequently ask me the same question: When is the best time to work out?

Some people seem to bounce right out of bed in the morning, while others press that snooze button 25 times before deciding to get out of bed. Some people love the mornings, others despise it.

Love it or hate it, though, I do think it is the best time to work out. Here are my top three reasons to get active in the morning:

1. You'll give your metabolism a head start.

When you exercise first thing in the morning, it gives your metabolic rate a boost. And why is that important? Well, when your metabolic rate is kickin’ early on during the day, it allows you to burn more calories even when you are sitting at your desk doing nothing. That’s pretty cool, right?

2. You'll feel more ready to tackle the day.

Working out releases endorphins (often known as “the happy hormone”) that helps you feel great throughout the day. So instead of finding ways to seek revenge because a co-worker forgot to tighten the lid on the sugar jar, you’ll find yourself laughing while actually enjoying your coffee.

3. It could help you sleep better.

One study found that women, in particular, who work out in the morning sleep better at night compared to those who work out later in the day.

Getting quality sleep is important because it helps you make better food choices. If you have a lack of sleep or if you don’t have quality sleep, it will affect hormones responsible for appetite. As a result, it could make you crave unhealthy foods.

Now, that being said, if someone comes to me and says “Laurent, that’s all great and fun but the only time I have to work out is at night," then my answer becomes: “Go right ahead. I rather you work out at night than not at all.”

Laurent Amzallag is a fitness motivator, speaker and author featured on "The Dr. Oz Show," Elle magazine and more. This story originally appeared on Amzallag’s blog.