Sheinelle Jones has a crazy schedule — here is how she finds time for herself

Sheinelle Jones recently let her Instagram followers see what a typical week is like for her — and whew, it was a doozy.

"Monday morning — lots of laughs filling in for Hoda. *Monday night ... taking the train to upstate NY to cover the vigil for the 20 people who lost their lives in that horrible limo accident," she wrote in the caption. "Tuesday morning — reporting live to talk about the vigil, then rushing back on the train to pick up the kids from school by 3 ..."

The craziness continued until her Saturday morning co-anchor duties on Weekend TODAY. What a week. And yet, she makes it looks so easy.

Sheinelle will be the first to admit she used to put herself on the back burner, but not anymore.

"I kinda hit a stumbling block within the last six months to a year," she said. "And I was trying to figure out, 'What's the deal? My career is fine. My family's fine. What's missing?' And I realized that I'm missing."

Today, Sheinelle is making it a priority to squeeze in time for herself. What exactly does that look like when she's flying all over the country and rushing home to pick up her kids from school?

"It used to be if I had an extra hour to spare, I would immediately run to do the dishes, clean up the room — just find something to do. Now when I get that extra hour, I'll do something for myself, whether it's go work out, go to a restaurant and eat by myself and just enjoy a meal, but just take care of myself," she said.

In April, Sheinelle ran the Shape Half-Marathon as a personal challenge to herself — and she rocked it! She finished the race with happy tears in her eyes.

"It didn't have anything to do with my job. It didn't have anything to do with my kids. It didn't have anything to do with my husband, or taking care of my parents. It wasn't any of that. It was for me," Sheinelle explained.

In addition to starting to make more time for herself, Sheinelle has also tried to focus on dealing with stress a bit better over the past year. She tries to meditate every night before bed and has a ritual to quiet her mind.

"I sort through what happened in my day, what I want to do the next day, and then I kinda put it all to bed — literally put it to bed in my mind. And I go to bed peaceful," she said.

Though don't put Sheinelle up on a pedestal just yet — she's quick to note she doesn't have all of the answers.

"I've never met another career woman who juggles family and career who says, 'You know what? I have figured it out.' It's one of those things where it's always a work in progress," Sheinelle stressed. "But we can get better every day. And I think this is the best I've been."