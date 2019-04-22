Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 22, 2019, 6:00 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Julie Pennell

There’s no question Prince Harry has a serious talent when it comes to photography, but could his photos also help save the Earth?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are using some of his photos to raise environmental protection awareness in a new post on their Instagram account for Earth Day 2019.

Harry and the former Meghan Markle — who are expecting their first baby any day now — shared a series of beautiful nature photos taken by the prince during his travels around the world.

“Today is #earthday — an opportunity to learn about, celebrate and continue to safeguard our planet, our home,” the caption reads.

In the first photo, the couple can be seen holding hands as they walk through the Redwoods Forest in Rotorua, New Zealand, during their 16-day trip in that part of the world last fall.

“Of the 170 different species originally planted in the early 1900s, only a handful of species, including these majestic Redwoods, remain today,” the post explains.

The following eight photos in the series were all taken by Harry, and each tells a different environmental story.

One of the photos is a dramatic black-and-white image of a rhino in Africa. “These magnificent animals have survived ice ages and giant crocodiles, amongst other things!” the caption says. “They have adapted to earth’s changing climate continually for over 30 million years. Yet here we are in 2019 where their biggest threat is us."

If the photos inspire you to do something to help, that’s exactly what the royals are hoping for. The post ends with a message of encouragement: “Every one of us can make a difference, not just today but every day #earthday.”

The slideshow comes amid speculation that the royal couple may move to Africa.

London's Sunday Times, citing a royal source, reported Harry, Meghan and their child could relocate sometime next year. Buckingham Palace said in a statement to NBC News, “Any future plans for The Duke and Duchess are speculative at this stage. No decisions have been taken about future roles.

"The Duke will continue to fulfill his role as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador,” the palace said.